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國際
出版：2026-May-13 11:30
更新：2026-May-13 11:30

土耳其航空客機降落加德滿都時起火　全機288人無人受傷

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土耳其航空客機降落加德滿都時起火　全機200多人無人受傷（美聯社）

土耳其航空客機降落加德滿都時起火　全機200多人無人受傷（美聯社）

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土耳其航空公司表示，一架A330客機在尼泊爾首都加德滿都降落後滑行時，起落架冒出煙霧，機上人員被緊急疏散，機場被迫關閉一小時。

尼泊爾民航局（CAAN）表示，飛機的右後輪胎起火，飛機在被拖到滑行道之前火勢就被熄滅。

土耳其航空A330機上所有 277 名乘客和 11 名機組人員都透過緊急出口撤離。（路透社） 土耳其航空A330在被拖到滑行道之前火勢就被熄滅。（路透社）

據路透社報道，當地航空監管機構和航空公司表示，機上所有 277 名乘客和 11 名機組人員都透過緊急出口撤離，無人受傷。

疑液壓管道技術故障

土耳其航空航空公司發言人在X上發文表示，「我們的團隊已經檢查了飛機。初步評估表明，冒煙是由液壓管道的技術故障引起的。」他並補充說，已安排額外航班接回乘客。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

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