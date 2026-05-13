土耳其航空客機降落加德滿都時起火　全機288人無人受傷

土耳其航空公司表示，一架A330客機在尼泊爾首都加德滿都降落後滑行時，起落架冒出煙霧，機上人員被緊急疏散，機場被迫關閉一小時。
尼泊爾民航局（CAAN）表示，飛機的右後輪胎起火，飛機在被拖到滑行道之前火勢就被熄滅。
據路透社報道，當地航空監管機構和航空公司表示，機上所有 277 名乘客和 11 名機組人員都透過緊急出口撤離，無人受傷。
疑液壓管道技術故障
土耳其航空航空公司發言人在X上發文表示，「我們的團隊已經檢查了飛機。初步評估表明，冒煙是由液壓管道的技術故障引起的。」他並補充說，已安排額外航班接回乘客。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
A Turkish Airlines plane caused a fire on a tire during landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday morning. Officials confirmed that the fire was quickly brought under control and all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/k4Y2RRNIL9— Dharm (@dhram00) May 11, 2026