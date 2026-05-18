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國際
出版：2026-May-18 11:08
更新：2026-May-18 11:08

莫斯科近郊遭556架無人機襲擊　至少3人死亡

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莫斯科近郊遭無人機襲擊。（圖／NNN）

莫斯科近郊遭無人機襲擊。（圖／NNN）

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俄羅斯莫斯科近郊遭大規模無人機攻擊，造成至少3人死亡。

莫斯科州長5月17日在社交平台宣布，莫斯科附近被大規模無人機攻擊，多處民居和基礎設施受損，多人受傷，一人被困在廢墟下。

俄羅斯莫斯科近郊，多幢大樓被無人機襲擊受損 俄羅斯莫斯科近郊遭556架無人機襲擊 俄羅斯莫斯科近郊，多幢大樓被無人機襲擊受損 俄羅斯莫斯科近郊遭556架無人機襲擊

擊落超過120架無人機

莫斯科市長透露，在過去24小時內，超過120架飛往莫斯科的無人機被擊落。

塔斯社報道，5月17日共有556架無人機在俄羅斯領空被摧毀或攔截，並稱這是烏克蘭今年發動的最大規模攻擊。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

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