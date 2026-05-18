莫斯科近郊遭556架無人機襲擊　至少3人死亡

俄羅斯莫斯科近郊遭大規模無人機攻擊，造成至少3人死亡。
莫斯科州長5月17日在社交平台宣布，莫斯科附近被大規模無人機攻擊，多處民居和基礎設施受損，多人受傷，一人被困在廢墟下。
擊落超過120架無人機
莫斯科市長透露，在過去24小時內，超過120架飛往莫斯科的無人機被擊落。
塔斯社報道，5月17日共有556架無人機在俄羅斯領空被摧毀或攔截，並稱這是烏克蘭今年發動的最大規模攻擊。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
Moscow was targeted by a large wave of Ukrainian drones this morning with an oil storage tank being the most prominent target hit.— ayden (@squatsons) May 17, 2026
3 civilians were killed and a number of civilian structures were damaged. pic.twitter.com/DypVZNstsw
🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 MOSCOU DANS LA TOURMENTE : LA PLUS GRANDE ATTAQUE DE DRONES UKRAINIENS EN PLUS D’UN AN— Camille Moscow 🇷🇺 🌿 ☦️ (@camille_moscow) May 17, 2026
Cette nuit, l’Ukraine a lancé une offensive massive de plus de 500 drones kamikazes sur la région de Moscou, la plus importante depuis le début du conflit. Malgré la destruction de 556… pic.twitter.com/kfoOzwZLjc
Today, Ukraine launched the largest attack on Moscow since the Second World War.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 17, 2026
Several targets were hit in the capital city pic.twitter.com/27xlwtxKjH