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國際
出版：2026-May-18 16:08
更新：2026-May-18 16:08

美國德州爆一連串隨機槍擊案　兩少年連偷4車掃射民居釀4傷

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美國德州爆一連串隨機槍擊案　兩少年連偷4車掃射民居釀4傷

美國德州爆一連串隨機槍擊案　兩少年連偷4車掃射民居釀4傷

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美國德州首府奧斯汀（Austin）發生一連串隨機槍擊案。當地警方稱，2名涉案少年已被逮捕，另有第3名疑犯在逃。至少10宗的隨機開槍事件從5月16日下午持續至5月17日凌晨，造成4人受傷，其中一人傷勢危殆。

《美聯社》報道，根據警方調查，2名被捕少年年齡分別為15歲和17歲，他們駕駛偷來的車輛在城市內亂槍掃射。奧斯汀警察局長戴維斯（Lisa Davis）指出，疑犯在過程中至少偷取4輛車，並在搶劫與槍擊的連串犯行中向2個消防站、公寓和民居開槍。

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兩名未成年疑犯涉嫌在美國德州發起隨機槍擊後被捕 未成年疑犯在過程中最少偷取4輛汽車 未成年疑犯在過程中最少偷取4輛汽車

未成年疑犯盜取犯案用槍械

根據警方調查，疑犯犯案所使用的槍枝是15歲少年偷竊而來，而17歲少年則因另一宗槍械竊盜案被通緝。他們在被警方攔截後試圖逃脫，最終仍落網。與他們同車的第3名疑犯則趁亂逃脫，目前仍然在逃，尚未確定此人是否參與槍擊事件。

3人犯案目的尚不清楚。奧斯汀市長屈臣（Kirk Watson）表示，「我們尚未確定任何具體動機。實際上，這些行為似乎是隨機的」。

槍擊發生後，市政府命令南部大片區域的居民就地避難（shelter in place），直到警方逮捕2名疑犯後才解除命令。

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文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

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