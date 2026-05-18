美國德州爆一連串隨機槍擊案　兩少年連偷4車掃射民居釀4傷

美國德州首府奧斯汀（Austin）發生一連串隨機槍擊案。當地警方稱，2名涉案少年已被逮捕，另有第3名疑犯在逃。至少10宗的隨機開槍事件從5月16日下午持續至5月17日凌晨，造成4人受傷，其中一人傷勢危殆。
《美聯社》報道，根據警方調查，2名被捕少年年齡分別為15歲和17歲，他們駕駛偷來的車輛在城市內亂槍掃射。奧斯汀警察局長戴維斯（Lisa Davis）指出，疑犯在過程中至少偷取4輛車，並在搶劫與槍擊的連串犯行中向2個消防站、公寓和民居開槍。
未成年疑犯盜取犯案用槍械
根據警方調查，疑犯犯案所使用的槍枝是15歲少年偷竊而來，而17歲少年則因另一宗槍械竊盜案被通緝。他們在被警方攔截後試圖逃脫，最終仍落網。與他們同車的第3名疑犯則趁亂逃脫，目前仍然在逃，尚未確定此人是否參與槍擊事件。
3人犯案目的尚不清楚。奧斯汀市長屈臣（Kirk Watson）表示，「我們尚未確定任何具體動機。實際上，這些行為似乎是隨機的」。
槍擊發生後，市政府命令南部大片區域的居民就地避難（shelter in place），直到警方逮捕2名疑犯後才解除命令。
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章
Two teenage suspects from at least 12 shootings across Austin led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Manor Texas.— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) May 18, 2026
At least four people injured. A third suspect still on the loose.
Video shows law enforcement in hot pursuit as they finally took two of the shooters into… pic.twitter.com/MYHbjtu9eg
VIDEO: Police surround abandoned white vehicle in Manor, a suburb of Austin amid search for additional suspect in randomized shooting spree.— Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) May 17, 2026
The suspects were last known to be traveling in a white KIA Optima. https://t.co/ktHVwsWeJQ pic.twitter.com/mlVKhhtcaL