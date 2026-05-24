熱門搜尋:
特朗普 網上熱話 結業潮 伊波拉病毒 新店關注組 C觀點 首岸 2026世界盃 二手樓 周顯 健身 行山路線 減肥
dadblk3 madblk3
adblk3
adblk3
返回
國際
出版：2026-May-24 07:30
更新：2026-May-24 07:30

白宮附近驚傳數十響槍聲　槍手被擊斃　記者避走室內(有片)

分享：
白宮附近驚傳數十響槍聲釀2傷，特朗普正身處白宮，記者避走室內。(AP)

白宮附近驚傳數十響槍聲釀2傷，特朗普正身處白宮，記者避走室內。(AP)

adblk4

美國白宮附近發生槍擊案，至少兩人中槍，包括槍手。事發在當地星期六(23日)傍晚約6時，一名槍手向白宮開槍，特勤局人員還擊並制服槍手，槍手送院後證實不治，一名女路人中彈受傷。白宮附近傳出數十響槍聲，特勤局下令聚集在白宮北草坪的記者進入室內躲避。事發時美國總統特朗普正在白宮內。

報道引述特勤局人員指，案發地點是華盛頓西北賓夕法尼亞大道和第17街的交界，位處白宮西北面對出。執法部門官員指，一名疑犯接近白宮附近檢查站並向警員開槍，特勤局人員到場後制服疑犯。網上影片顯示，有途人拍攝到事發時街上傳出數十響槍聲，隨後有警車趕赴現場。

adblk5
執法部門官員指，一名疑犯接近白宮附近檢查站並向警員開槍，特勤局人員到場後制服疑犯。(AP) 特情局人員隨即要求記者伏下並稱「有人開槍」，將在場記者帶入白宮簡報室躲避。(AP)

疑犯送院情況危殆 受傷路人傷勢嚴重

事發時，不少記者正聚集在白宮北草坪，特情局人員隨即要求記者伏下並稱「有人開槍」，將在場記者帶入白宮簡報室躲避。聯邦調查局局長帕特爾指該局人員已抵達現場，支援特勤工人員。受事件影響，白宮一度封鎖。事發時ABC新聞記者Selina Wang拍攝期聞驚聞槍聲，隨即伏下。亦有影片顯示，多名記者倉促逃跑，有持槍特勤人員巡邏戒備。

有報道引述政府高級官員報道，一名槍手向白宮開了3槍，特勤局隨即還擊，制服對方。疑犯已被送院，情況危殆，其後證實不治；受傷女路人傷勢嚴重。特勤局正調查事件。

adblk6

ADVERTISEMENT

ad

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務