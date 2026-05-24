白宮附近驚傳數十響槍聲　槍手被擊斃　記者避走室內(有片)

美國白宮附近發生槍擊案，至少兩人中槍，包括槍手。事發在當地星期六(23日)傍晚約6時，一名槍手向白宮開槍，特勤局人員還擊並制服槍手，槍手送院後證實不治，一名女路人中彈受傷。白宮附近傳出數十響槍聲，特勤局下令聚集在白宮北草坪的記者進入室內躲避。事發時美國總統特朗普正在白宮內。
報道引述特勤局人員指，案發地點是華盛頓西北賓夕法尼亞大道和第17街的交界，位處白宮西北面對出。執法部門官員指，一名疑犯接近白宮附近檢查站並向警員開槍，特勤局人員到場後制服疑犯。網上影片顯示，有途人拍攝到事發時街上傳出數十響槍聲，隨後有警車趕赴現場。
🚨 JUST IN: Footage released showing the exact moment shots BROKE OUT at the White House, law enforcement immediately storming the scene and locking the place down— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026
Press have since been allowed OUT of the White House building itself, indicating the threat has been deemed no… pic.twitter.com/N6S8EoYt84
疑犯送院情況危殆 受傷路人傷勢嚴重
事發時，不少記者正聚集在白宮北草坪，特情局人員隨即要求記者伏下並稱「有人開槍」，將在場記者帶入白宮簡報室躲避。聯邦調查局局長帕特爾指該局人員已抵達現場，支援特勤工人員。受事件影響，白宮一度封鎖。事發時ABC新聞記者Selina Wang拍攝期聞驚聞槍聲，隨即伏下。亦有影片顯示，多名記者倉促逃跑，有持槍特勤人員巡邏戒備。
有報道引述政府高級官員報道，一名槍手向白宮開了3槍，特勤局隨即還擊，制服對方。疑犯已被送院，情況危殆，其後證實不治；受傷女路人傷勢嚴重。特勤局正調查事件。
BREAKING: About 30 shots fired outside the White House.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2026
Secret Service reportedly rushed the press who were on the north lawn into the press briefing room.
ABC reporter Selina Wang was in the middle of filming when the shots rang out.pic.twitter.com/KvRZgbuXlm
VIDEO/SOUND: Secret Service orders members of the press to abandon their reporting pods on the north lawn of the White House and go toward the briefing room after dozens of shots were heard nearby. Video from our @NewsNation camera. pic.twitter.com/9TNPOpTlI4— Ben Dennis Reports (@broadcastben_) May 23, 2026