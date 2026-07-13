世界盃｜尼馬球場失意　現身賭場挑戰德州撲克大賽(有片)

巴西在2026年世界盃飲恨提前淘汰，無阻球星尼馬(Neymar)留在美國參與其他競技活動。這位山度士(Santos FC)前鋒日前報名參加世界撲克大賽(World Series of Poker，WSOP)賽事，趁空檔挑戰職業撲克。
世界撲克大賽主辦方於周六(11日)宣布，尼馬已參加在拉斯維加斯舉行的「1萬元無限注德州撲克6人桌賽」($10,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6ix-Max)。這項賽事採標準德州撲克規則，每張枱最多僅容納6名選手。
巴西國內聯賽周四重啟 尼馬歸隊前挑戰撲克賽事
尼馬參賽時間距離巴西在世界盃16強爆冷被挪威淘汰不到一個星期。那場比賽中，尼馬在補時階段操刀十二碼罰球，攻進巴西唯一進球，但球隊最終仍落敗，賽後情緒低落的尼馬一度落淚，並宣布退出國家隊賽事。巴西國內聯賽將於本周四(16日)恢復。山度士准許34歲的尼馬多休息幾天後再歸隊，現在外界都得知他正在這空檔挑戰世界頂級撲克賽事。
Neymar Jr Scooping Pots at the WSOP— WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 12, 2026
Straight from the pitch, to the felt! @neymarjr made his way from the FIFA World Cup to the World Series of Poker to play in the $10,000 six-max event. pic.twitter.com/mJFywqWc8M
Football superstar Neymar Jr. runs into it!😮— ACR Poker (@ACR_POKER) July 12, 2026
Fresh off Brazil's World Cup run, Neymar Jr. takes his seat at the $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Max event at the World Series of Poker...and immediately gets into the action.💥 #wsop2026 pic.twitter.com/gHOqChTacg