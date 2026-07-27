美國西雅圖美食節爆槍擊案　3死多人受傷有槍手仍在逃

美國西雅圖在星期日（26日）發生槍擊案，造成3人死亡以及多人受傷。據當地消防部門表示，槍擊是發生在當年一年一度的美食節會場，其中1名疑犯已被拘捕，另1人則仍然在逃。
西雅圖市長表示，事件發生在西雅圖中心，當時在舉行年度的西璀圖美食節活動，2名槍手在大約當地時間晚上6時行兇。警察在當場拘捕1人，第2名疑犯仍然在逃。當地警察表示，兩名槍手曾經互相開火。其中2人在當場證實死亡，另1人送院後不治。有最少5人受傷，1人拒絕送院，傷者包括1名2歲的男童。
在網上的影片，大批人走入西雅圖地標太空針塔避難，亦目到一名男子疑被擊中後於椅子掉下，在接受急救。西雅圖以及華盛頓州譴責事件是「無意義的暴力行為」。
Seattle (July 26) — Two people were killed and many injured, including a toddler, at a mass sh—ting at the Bite food festival.— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2026
Despite many shootings occurring in Seattle, the socialist mayor has deactivated cameras across parts of the city in order to protect criminal suspects…
A mass sh—ting occurred at the Bite of Seattle food festival. One food vendor was live-streaming and caught the commotion in the background. An unknown number of victims are known at the moment. https://t.co/5FFcb9VEOT pic.twitter.com/z61ecUDedv— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2026
VIDEO: Person handcuffed amid reported multi-victim shooting at Bite of Seattle festival, taking place at the Seattle Center. pic.twitter.com/6mApBSoKhp— Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) July 27, 2026