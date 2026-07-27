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出版：2026-Jul-27 18:23
更新：2026-Jul-27 18:23

美國西雅圖美食節爆槍擊案　3死多人受傷有槍手仍在逃

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2026 07 27T060123Z 1019374174 RC25MMAGN7N7 RTRMADP 3 USA SHOOTING SEATTLE

美國西雅圖發生槍擊案，最少3人死亡。(路透社)

美國西雅圖在星期日（26日）發生槍擊案，造成3人死亡以及多人受傷。據當地消防部門表示，槍擊是發生在當年一年一度的美食節會場，其中1名疑犯已被拘捕，另1人則仍然在逃。

西雅圖市長表示，事件發生在西雅圖中心，當時在舉行年度的西璀圖美食節活動，2名槍手在大約當地時間晚上6時行兇。警察在當場拘捕1人，第2名疑犯仍然在逃。當地警察表示，兩名槍手曾經互相開火。其中2人在當場證實死亡，另1人送院後不治。有最少5人受傷，1人拒絕送院，傷者包括1名2歲的男童。

在網上的影片，大批人走入西雅圖地標太空針塔避難，亦目到一名男子疑被擊中後於椅子掉下，在接受急救。西雅圖以及華盛頓州譴責事件是「無意義的暴力行為」。

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