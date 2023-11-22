OpenAI權鬥大結局 「ChatGPT之父」強勢回歸任CEO 董事會換人

人工智能（AI）聊天機械人ChatGPT開發商OpenAI的權鬥今日(22日)迎來峰迴路轉大結局。日前被董事會解僱行政總裁一職的「ChatGPT之父」阿爾特曼（Sam Altman），已原則上達成協議重返OpenAI任職行政總裁，並組成由Bret Taylor、Larry Summers和Adam D'Angelo的新董事會，其中Bret Taylor將出任主席。早前辭任OpenAI總裁布羅克曼(Greg Brockman)亦宣布回巢。
阿爾特曼亦有轉發帖文，表示自己熱愛OpenAI，期待重返公司，「過去數天我所做的一切都是為了讓這個團隊及其使命保持一致。當我於周日晚上決定加入微軟，明顯地當時這對我和團隊來說是最好的道路。在新董事會和微軟行政總裁納德拉的支持下，我期待重返OpenAI，並鞏固我們與微軟的牢固合作夥伴關係。」
微軟稱感到鼓舞
微軟行政總裁納德拉早前公布阿爾特曼將加入微軟，領導一個新的高級人工智能研究團隊。他得知阿爾特曼回巢後發文表示，微軟對OpenAI董事會的變化感到鼓舞，指這是更穩定的OpenAI治理的關鍵第一步，期待建立牢固的合作夥伴關係。
OpenAI逾95%員工早前聯署公開信，批評董事會解僱阿爾特曼及布羅克曼的過程，危害公司所有工作及使命，認為董事會已無能力監督公司，要求總辭，否則將離開OpenAI並跟隨阿爾特曼跳槽微軟。
We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023
We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this.
i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m…— Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023
We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring… https://t.co/djO6Fuz6t9— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 22, 2023