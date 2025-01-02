Tesla Cybertruck特朗普大廈外爆炸釀1死　馬斯克：後車箱有煙花或炸彈(有片)

候任美國總統特朗普將於12日就職，其位於拉斯維加斯特朗普大廈(Trump Tower)於周三(1日)、2025年第一日，就發生爆炸事件。事件涉及一架Tesla Cybertruck，網上影片顯示，爆炸力相當驚人，司機當場死亡，另外7人受傷，初步將事件定性為恐怖襲擊。
事發於1日下午約5時，拉斯維加斯大都會警察局表示，死者為涉事車輛司機，該Cybertruck是是透過手機應用程式租用，司機於事發前1小時曾駛經特朗普大廈，警方證實爆炸的Cybertruck車內裝滿了一種「迫擊炮煙花」，初步將事件定性為恐怖襲擊。
🚨 #BREAKING: The Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas is now being investigated as a possible ACT OF TERR0R, per ABC News.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025
The driver is deceased, and 7 bystanders have been injured. pic.twitter.com/ngl2JyAHzE
馬斯克：涉事Cybertruck與新奧爾良汽車撞人事件車輛同經Turo租賃
集團執行副總裁Eric Trump下午在社交平台X上推文證實事件，指有報告說，拉斯維加斯特朗普大廈的門廊處發生了一起電動車起火事件，保證客人和員工的安全和福祉是集團的首要任務。並感謝拉斯維加斯消防局和當地執法部門的迅速反應和專業精神。
Tesla行政總裁馬斯克在社交平台X回應事件，確認是有關Cybertruck的後車箱有大型煙花或炸彈，爆炸與汽車本身無關。他又指，Cybertruck事件可能是恐襲，涉事Cybertruck與新奧爾良汽車衝撞人群事件中的涉案車輛，同樣由共享汽車公司Turo租賃，兩者或許有關。
We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025
All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ