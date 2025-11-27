熱門搜尋:
娛樂
2025-11-27 15:52:55

大埔宏福苑五級火｜MAMA取消紅地毯設默哀儀式 楊紫瓊出po哀悼死難者

大埔宏福苑五級火｜MAMA取消紅地毯增默哀儀式 楊紫瓊出po哀悼死難者

香港舉行的MAMA頒獎禮明天將取消紅地毯環節。

K-POP年度頒獎禮《2025 MAMA AWARDS》明天起一連兩天(112829)在香港啟德體育園主場館舉行，是在2018年後再次重返香港舞台

大埔宏福苑發生五級大火，韓國網民亦相當關注今次災難，認為在港舉行的MAMA頒獎禮應要取消，但主辦方經過慎重商議後，最終決定不會取消在香港舉行的MAMA頒獎禮，惟原定出席的周潤楊紫瓊已確定不會出席

韓媒不斷跟MAMA最新動向，指兩天紅地毯環節已決定取消及在開場時特設默哀儀式。

禁穿紅色服裝

韓媒今日不斷跟進宏福苑五級火及MAMA最新動向，報道指兩天紅地毯環節已決定取消，而開場亦特設默哀儀式，有關火焰的舞台效果亦會刪改，有指頒獎禮將按計畫錄製並延後播出，而大會亦禁出席嘉賓穿紅色服裝參與頒獎禮。

此外，楊紫瓊於香港時間今日下午更新社交網，她以黑底白字用英文寫：「Heartbroken by the devastating news coming from Tai Po. Praying for the families who are grieving, those who are injured, and everyone affected by this tragedy. Deeply grateful to the firefighters, rescue teams, and everyone who stepped forward to help in such difficult circumstances. Please support local relief efforts however you can. Sending prayers to the families for strength, healing, and comfort during this unimaginablyhard time.」楊紫瓊既為罹難者及家屬祈禱，亦留言感謝消防員及救援隊提供協助。

楊紫瓊已確定不會出席MAMA頒獎禮。 楊紫瓊以黑底白字哀悼死難者。

