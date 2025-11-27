大埔宏福苑五級火｜MAMA取消紅地毯設默哀儀式 楊紫瓊出po哀悼死難者

此外，楊紫瓊於香港時間今日下午更新社交網，她以黑底白字用英文寫：「Heartbroken by the devastating news coming from Tai Po. Praying for the families who are grieving, those who are injured, and everyone affected by this tragedy. Deeply grateful to the firefighters, rescue teams, and everyone who stepped forward to help in such difficult circumstances. Please support local relief efforts however you can. Sending prayers to the families for strength, healing, and comfort during this unimaginablyhard time.」楊紫瓊既為罹難者及家屬祈禱，亦留言感謝消防員及救援隊提供協助。