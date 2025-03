胡杏兒老公李乘德開腔回應被指攬索女狂歡：我是一名擁抱者

李乘德 開腔回應被爆攬索女狂歡事件

李乘德今日(19日)在IG以英文留言回應事件,並寫上:「Just woke up to a beautiful sunny day! Hug all your family, friends and colleagues! Long sincere hugs. BOTH Men AND women, boyfriends AND girlfriends! Husbands AND wives! Just like I did for my birthday in a lounge bar because that’s where many people have birthday drinks with a few of their close family, friends and colleagues. And I would do it all over again, because anyone who knows me well also knows I'm a big hugger!Oh, but hold on. Why am I writing this?I don't know. Maybe it would be great to see everyone get a hug today! Maybe even unkind people who may need it the most.Have a lovely day all of you lovely people!」