G.E.M.上月被大陸媒體指與Mark修成正果「領證了」,又指二人移居上海,G.E.M.的工作室微博已發文否認。及至昨日,G.E.M.更新IG並留言賀另一半生日快樂,公開多張合照放閃,包含甜蜜生活照及MV圖片。G.E.M.以英文留言:「God knows how much you have been through! Its really fascinating to see you making it through all the ups and downs with God!You are a walking testimony! Praise the Lord!Wish you a fruitful year ahead, with God’s grace, peace, joy and love!」最後更感激男友總是為她全力支持,尤其擔任MV男主角助她克服站台的恐懼。