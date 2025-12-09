金球獎2026｜最年輕男配Owen Cooper憑《混沌少年時》再獲提名 《白蓮會》角逐6獎(附名單)

Jacob Elordi《The narrow road to the deep north》 Paul Bimatti《黑鏡 Black Mirror》 Stephen Graham《混沌少年時 Adolesence》 Charlie Hunnam《怪物：梅內德斯弒親兄弟檔》 祖狄羅 Jude Law 《黑鏡 Black Mirror》 Matthew Rhys《The Beast In Me》

Claire Danes 《The Beast In Me》 Rashida Jones 《黑鏡 Black Mirror》 雅曼達施菲Amanda Seyfried 《Long Bright River》 Sarah Snook 《都是她的錯 All Her Fault》 米雪威廉絲Michelle Williams《死前慾望清單 Dying for Sex》 Robin Wright《女朋友 The Girlfriend》

最佳迷你劇集及電視電影提名 《混沌少年時 Adolesence》 《All Her Fault》 《The Beast In Me》 《黑鏡 Black Mirror》 《死前慾望清單 Dying for Sex》 《The Girlfriend》

最佳女主角（劇情） Bella Ramsey《Last of Us, The》 Britt Lower《生活割離術 Severance》 海倫美蘭Helen Mirren -《MobLand》 Kathy Bates《Matlock (2024 TV Series)》 Keri Russell《頭號外交官 The Diplomat》 Rhea Seehorn《Pluribus》

金球獎2026提名名單(電視類別)

最佳電視劇（音樂或喜劇）

《小學風雲 Abbott Elementary》

《大熊餐廳 The Bear》

《職業槍手 Hacks》

《天作不合的我們 Nobody Wants This》

《破案三人行 Only Murders In The Building》

《鬥戲影業The Studio​​​​​》

最佳女主角（音樂或喜劇）

Kristen Bell 《天作不合的我們 Nobody Wants This》

Jenna Ortega 《星期三 Wednesday》

Ayo Edebiri 《大熊餐廳 The Bear》

Selena Gomez《破案三人行 Only Murders In The Building》

Natasha Lyonne《Poker Face》

Jean Smart -《職業槍手 Hacks》

最佳男主角（音樂或喜劇）

Adam Brody -《天作不合的我們 Nobody Wants This》

Glen Powell - 《Chad Powers》

Steve Martin《破案三人行 Only Murders In The Building》

Seth Rogen《鬥戲影業Studio, The》

Martin Short 《破案三人行 Only Murders In The Building》

Jeremy Allen White《大熊餐廳 The Bear》

最佳女配角

Aimee Lou Wood《白蓮會 The White Lotus》

Carrie Coon 《白蓮會 The White Lotus》

Catherine O'Hara《鬥戲影業 The Studio》

Erin Doherty《混沌少年時 Adolesence》

Hannah Einbinder《職業槍手 Hacks》

Parker Posey《白蓮會 The White Lotus》

最佳男配角

Ashley Walters《混沌少年時 Adolesence》

Billy Crudup《晨早直播室 The Morning Show 》

Jason Isaacs《白蓮會 The White Lotus》

Walton Goggins《白蓮會 The White Lotus》

Owen Cooper《混沌少年時 Adolesence》

Tramell Tillman《生活割離術 Severance》

最佳表演獎 (棟篤騷)

Bill Maher《Bill Maher：Is Anyone Else Seeing This?》

Brett Goldstein《Brett Goldstein：The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart《Acting My Age》

Kumail Nanjiani《Kumail Nanjiani:Night Thoughts》

Sarah Silverman《Sarah Silverman: Postmortem》

Ricky Gervais《Ricky Gervais: Mortality》