日本搖滾樂團ONE OK ROCK原定今晚假中環海濱舉行戶外演唱會,可惜遇上颱風小犬撲港,本地主辦單位LIVE NATION今午無奈宣布演唱會取消。

ONE OK ROCK主音Taka今日更新社交網,雖然今次來港白行一趟,但他們今日仍有如常到演出埸地,跟撲空的歌迷隔着圍欄互動,用英語發文:「The wind and rain were not too heavy, and it is unfortunate that they decided not to do it,But I really want to thank our fans who waited outside the venue and didn't give up!But we will be back before the end of the year!」他認為風雨並不強烈,但不幸地演出仍被取消,Taka感謝在會場外等待不的Fans 離不棄,承諾在今年內會回來!