「尚氣」劉思慕求婚成功咀爆台籍未婚妻 幽默晒巨鑽戒指：只剩下9隻戒指

劉思慕(Simu Liu)憑電影《尚氣與十環幫傳奇》(Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)成為Marvel首位華人超級英雄，現年36歲的他今日(12日)凌晨透過IG宣布在浪漫之都巴黎成功向拍拖逾3年的台裔女友Allison求婚，兩人咀爆放閃，天大晒巨鑽戒指。演尚氣母親的陳法拉留言：「my son is getting married (我個仔結婚了)、《新英雄聯盟》的「新黑寡婦」科倫絲佩芝(Florence Pugh)亦有留言祝賀。

劉思慕與女友Allison分享多張sweet爆合照，寫道「Us Forever(我們永遠在一起)，兩人大晒巨型求婚鑽戒，劉思慕更幽默在IG限時動態留言：「Nine Rings left(只剩下9隻戒指。)」他又上載抱起未婚妻的咀爆照片，寫道：「From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always(意譯：從巴黎的周末到美國棕櫚泉的一日游、片場的漫長夜晚、下午閒適地躺在長沙發上，介乎兩者之間的所有，我永遠選擇你)」