鄭俊弘囝囝搭飛機興奮拍凳　何雁詩細心安排防騷擾陌生人

鄭俊弘（Fred）同拍拖多年嘅女友何雁詩（Stephanie）於2020年結婚，2022年誕下囝囝鄭讚廷（Asher），囝囝後來被診斷患上罕見基因突變病天使綜合症，因此需要入讀特殊幼稚園。
覺得飛機引擎聲好得意
早前鄭俊弘何雁詩一家人外遊，仲將旅程片段上載到紀錄Asher生活點滴嘅IG，片中Asher對於機艙上方屏幕播放嘅安全須知影片甚感興趣，仲雀躍到拍前面嘅椅背。鄭何雁詩仲喺片段以英文發文，感謝Asher成為佢地囝囝，提醒咗父母會被忽略嘅小事都可以帶來快樂同令人感恩。帖文仲提到Asher對於個屏幕好興奮，又覺得飛機引擎聲好得意，甚至插眼整醒媽咪都好好玩。
（Thank you for being our son and reminding us of all the little things we often look past, but the things to be joyful and grateful for🙏Asher was so excited to see the screen pop up from above our heads, he thought the plane engine growling was hilarious, he also thought waking up me (mom) up by stabbing my eyes was tons of fun🤣）
「好心就揀第一排啦」
有網民見到Asher咁高興都好開心，但亦有人認為Asher敲打椅背會滋擾其他乘客：「坐在前面個人真係多得你唔少！父母唔應該楝這些位。」但何雁詩都有留言回應，原來坐Asher前面嘅係何雁詩媽咪，亦即係Asher婆婆，咁個孫做咩都得啦。
有人建議「好心就揀第一排啦」，何雁詩大方回應「咁當然最理想，可惜訂機票時班機已經爆晒」。（That would be most ideal but unfortunately it was fully booked when we booked our flights）由於片段配上音樂，所以未能知道到底Asher當時係咪敲得好大聲。
