陳奕迅首度公開讚康堤歌曲 入埋老麥同囡囡海報合照

陳奕迅（Eason）跟麥當勞合作多年，更不時為麥記獻唱年度主題曲，05年主題曲《聽聽》一句「BA DA BA BA BA」非常洗腦，去到餐廳35周年主題曲《心腹》亦保留該段歌詞，並改為「BA DA BA BA BA, I'm lovin'it」唱至街知巷聞。今年他的女兒康堤（Constance）更「繼承父業」代言其中一款食品，並為餐廳首度唱作早餐廣告歌《新人一樣》。 今日，Eason走到其中一間麥當勞跟康堤餐廳海報打卡，他更高舉V字手勢，留言說：「What a way to start a day!This song has its magic to soothing my mood, giving me so much positive energy especially on a cloudy day like this year's Neen Chor Yut!Wanna take this opportunity to wishing everyone a wonderful Year of the Horse!! 祝大家新年進步！開心快樂！馬年行好運！」Eason此舉不但為餐廳宣傳，更是首次撐愛女，吸引更多人留意囡囡的作品，一舉三得。 Eason今次形容囡囡的歌曲令人充滿力量，能紓緩不好的情緒。康堤曾表示老竇有讚她的新歌，令她感到飄飄然，今次獲老竇明撐，一定非常開心。

