「建築女王」扎哈‧哈迪德香港情緣　設計山頂俱樂部奪生涯首個國際獎

扎哈對於建築有以下看法:「I don't think that architecture is only about shelter, is only about a very simple enclosure. It should be able to excite you, to calm you, to make you think.(我不認為建築只是一個遮風擋雨的地方,一個簡單的圍封之地。它應該能夠讓你興奮,讓你平靜,讓你思考。)」(圖片來源:Getty)