19歲劍橋港生奪英國國家詩詞比賽冠軍　成歷來最年輕得主

19歲劍橋大學經濟系香港學生Eric Yip，昨日(3月31日)獲頒英國國家詩詞比賽(National Poetry Competition)冠軍，為該獎項最年輕得主。

在港出生和長大的Eric，以《Fricatives》一詩奪冠，為英文發音術語，意思指「摩擦音」，並以「f」和「th」入詩，並以「free」和「three」為例，探討移民及歸屬感等議題。

評審點評指，得獎詩篇談及殖民、種族、移民、歸屬感和離鄉別井的悔疚等。評審Fiona Benson向外媒形容，此詩極具雄心且成就非凡，亦是令人難以置信、剛柔兼備的故事，闡述政府監視及同化的不安情緒。

Eric得悉獲獎後向傳媒表示感到驚喜，並指自己未來還有很多詩要看、要寫，會視得獎為一種鼓勵我繼續寫作和進步的開始。

得獎詩全文

Fricatives by Eric Yip

To speak English properly, Mrs Lee said, you must learn

the difference between three and free. Three men

escaped from Alcatraz in a rubber raft and drowned

on their way to Angel Island. Hear the difference? Try

this: you fought your way into existence. Better. Look

at this picture. Fresh yellow grains beaten

till their seeds spill. That's threshing. That's

submission. You must learn to submit

before you can learn. You must be given

a voice before you can speak. Nobody wants to listen

to a spectacled boy with a Hong Kong accent.

You will have to leave this city, these dark furrows

stuffed full with ancestral bones. Know

that death is thorough. You will speak of bruised bodies

skinnier than yours, force the pen past batons

and blood, call it fresh material for writing. Now

they're paying attention. You're lucky enough

to care about how the tongue moves, the seven types

of fricatives, the articulatory function of teeth

sans survival. You will receive a good education

abroad and make your parents proud. You will take

a stranger's cock in your mouth in the piss-slick stall

of that dingy Cantonese restaurant you love and taste

where you came from, what you were made of all along.

Put some work into it, he growls. C'mon, give me

some bite. Your mother visits one October, tells you

how everyone speaks differently here, more proper.

You smile, nod, bring her to your favourite restaurant,

order dim sum in English. They're releasing

the students arrested five years ago. Just a tad more

soy sauce please, thank you. The television replays

yesterday on repeat. The teapots are refilled. You spoon

served rice into your mouth, this perfect rice.

Steamed, perfect, white.