19歲劍橋港生奪英國國家詩詞比賽冠軍　成歷來最年輕得主

19歲劍橋大學經濟系香港學生Eric Yip，昨日(3月31日)獲頒英國國家詩詞比賽(National Poetry Competition)冠軍，為該獎項最年輕得主。
在港出生和長大的Eric，以《Fricatives》一詩奪冠，為英文發音術語，意思指「摩擦音」，並以「f」和「th」入詩，並以「free」和「three」為例，探討移民及歸屬感等議題。
評審點評指，得獎詩篇談及殖民、種族、移民、歸屬感和離鄉別井的悔疚等。評審Fiona Benson向外媒形容，此詩極具雄心且成就非凡，亦是令人難以置信、剛柔兼備的故事，闡述政府監視及同化的不安情緒。
Eric得悉獲獎後向傳媒表示感到驚喜，並指自己未來還有很多詩要看、要寫，會視得獎為一種鼓勵我繼續寫作和進步的開始。
得獎詩全文
Fricatives by Eric Yip
To speak English properly, Mrs Lee said, you must learn
the difference between three and free. Three men
escaped from Alcatraz in a rubber raft and drowned
on their way to Angel Island. Hear the difference? Try
this: you fought your way into existence. Better. Look
at this picture. Fresh yellow grains beaten
till their seeds spill. That's threshing. That's
submission. You must learn to submit
before you can learn. You must be given
a voice before you can speak. Nobody wants to listen
to a spectacled boy with a Hong Kong accent.
You will have to leave this city, these dark furrows
stuffed full with ancestral bones. Know
that death is thorough. You will speak of bruised bodies
skinnier than yours, force the pen past batons
and blood, call it fresh material for writing. Now
they're paying attention. You're lucky enough
to care about how the tongue moves, the seven types
of fricatives, the articulatory function of teeth
sans survival. You will receive a good education
abroad and make your parents proud. You will take
a stranger's cock in your mouth in the piss-slick stall
of that dingy Cantonese restaurant you love and taste
where you came from, what you were made of all along.
Put some work into it, he growls. C'mon, give me
some bite. Your mother visits one October, tells you
how everyone speaks differently here, more proper.
You smile, nod, bring her to your favourite restaurant,
order dim sum in English. They're releasing
the students arrested five years ago. Just a tad more
soy sauce please, thank you. The television replays
yesterday on repeat. The teapots are refilled. You spoon
served rice into your mouth, this perfect rice.
Steamed, perfect, white.