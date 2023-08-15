BNO移民｜英國推優先簽證服務　5個工作天內獲處理

《港區國安法》生效後，英國政府放寬俗稱「BNO簽證」的英國國民(海外)簽證計劃，容許港人以「5+1」方式移居英國，並且不時修訂內容。最新英國內政部宣布，推出「優先處理簽證服務」(Priority Visa service)，對於有急切需要起行者，可以在5個工作天內獲得處理。
稱延續英國對港人承諾
英國內政部在社交網站宣布，從8月14日開始，即日起提供予BNO港人申請的英國國民(海外)簽證，推出「優先簽證服務」，對於有急切需要起行者，可以在5個工作天內獲得處理。
英國內政部稱，有關政策是延續了英國對香港市民堅定不移的承諾。(It continues the UK’s unwavering commitment to the people of Hong Kong)
From today, we are introducing a new Priority Visa service for our Hong Kong BN(O) route which will see visas processed in just 5 working days for those who need to travel urgently.— Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) August 14, 2023
It continues the UK’s unwavering commitment to the people of Hong Kong 🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/O5RwSEbrYp
BNO VISA申請教學｜BNO VISA申請一覽
申請的第一步，要先到Home Office網站開設賬戶（按此），然後便是下面的過程。