熱門搜尋:
DSE 2025 網上熱話 啟德體育園 上然 金像獎2025 朗天峰 新店關注組 回南天 DeepSeek 行山路線 二手樓 好去處 流感 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 二元乘車優惠 食譜 味美道來 減肥
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
市場資訊
2025-03-14 11:15:00
日報

草姬亮目丸：超過100位眼科醫護推薦>‧97%晶體視力清晰*

分享：
adblk5

家燕姐原來都曾經受黃斑困擾，她十分感謝朋友介紹她食用【草姬亮目丸(升級版)】，草姬皇牌產品 #草姬亮目丸 超過100位眼科醫護推薦>，超強口碑推介，富含2000mg總花青素含量★，2大黃金比例：游離型葉黃素及玉米黃素10:2，天然魚油DHAEPA 5:1，更易進入眼球。產品更採用321星級天然中西配方，安全無副作用，3歲或以上就食得！在2025320日或之前，讚好及分享指定帖子(#分享要設定為公開)，於帖上留言：您/親友的「眼矇蝦碌有趣分享」，然後再@1位親友。草姬會選出25個最有趣的留言，得獎者可於草姬品牌體驗中心換領1件【草姬亮目丸】8粒裝。另外，留言可獲【草姬亮目丸】驚喜優惠，立即去留言！（得獎名單將於2025324日於草姬HERBS專頁公佈。)

adblk6

查詢: 8102 6798 

*Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press; 2011. Chapter 4

^Zhao, L., & Sweet, B. V. (2008). Lutein and zeaxanthin for macular degeneration. American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, 65(13), 1232-1238.

# Ma, L., & Lin, X. M. (2010). Effects of lutein and zeaxanthin on aspects of eye health. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, 90(1), 2-12.

The total anthocyanins per bottle of VISION PRO EX is not less than 2000mg, and the sources are from Bilberry Extract, Wolfberry Extract and Black Bean Hull Extract.

∘產品效果因人而異，並視乎個別情況而定

>根據香港醫護市場調查及策劃有限公司於20249-11月，訪問109名眼科醫護人員對「草姬亮目丸」的意見調查報告所得。

如有任何爭議，草姬將保留最終決定權，並有權修改優惠條款及細則，而不作另行通知。

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能