活動完結聲明

感謝各位對香港中國旅行社的支持!「中旅回饋賞你飛·EXPO現場大抽獎」活動已在2025年2月23日圓滿結束。是次活動的所有抽獎獎品已經由獲獎者在活動現場領取。

推廣生意的競賽牌照號碼:59653-4

Competition Conclusion Statement

Thanks for your support of China Travel Service (Hong Kong) ! The “中旅回饋賞你飛·EXPO現場大抽獎” event was successfully concluded on February 23, 2025. All prizes for this campaign have been claimed on-site by the respective winners during the event.

Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 59653-4