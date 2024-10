「2024數碼港創業投資論壇」隆重揭幕

Time Programme & target speakers

14:00 – 14:05 Welcome Remarks

Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport

14:05 – 14:10 Opening Remarks

Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

14:10 – 14:15 Group Photo

14:15 – 14:20 Development of Web3 Hub@Cyberport

Ms Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport

14:20 – 14:35 Panel discussion 1: Defining Web3.0: Innovations and Impacts



Moderator: Ms Rachel Lee, Director of Web3 & FinTech Development, Hong Kong Cyberport



Panelists:

Mr Benjamin Chodroff, Head, HSBC Lab

Mr Vince Turcotte, Business Development Lead, Asia Pacific, Chainlink Labs

14:35 – 14:50 Panel discussion 2: Unleashing the Power of Stablecoins: Paving the Way for Financial Revolution



Moderator: Mr William Yao, Co-Founder, Global CPO & COO, Hamsa



Panelists:

Mr Sean Lee, Co-Founder and CSO, IDA

Ms Vivienne Fung, Head of Central Compliance Department, The Bank of East Asia

Web3.0 Use Cases Keynotes

AI + Web3

14:50 – 15:00 Keynote: Web3.0 Use Cases Keynote

Ms Anna Liu, General Manager of Tokenisation, HashKey Group

Mr Aaron Tsu, Growth Manager, AGI Open Network

Mr Chris Su, Founder & CEO, HolmesAI

Payment and Other Financial Innovations

15:00 – 15:10 Keynote: Stablecoins: The Emerging Market Story

Mr Alex Witt, General Partner, Verda Ventures

15:10 – 15:20 Keynote: Innovations in Digital Asset Custody

Mr Lucas Yang, Head of Sales and Solutions, Cobo

15:20 – 15:30 Keynote: Avalanche: Supporting Real World Use Cases

Mr Leroy Mah, Regional Head, Ava Labs

15:30 – 15:40 Keynote: The First PayFi Network

Mr Richard Liu, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Huma Finance

Cultural

15:40 – 15:50 Keynote: IP-backed assets drive a new round of Renaissance

Mr Steven Mi, CEO, TraditioNow

Green and Supply Chain

15:50 – 16:00 Keynote: How a fintech is driving technology in construction

Mr Ben Wong, CEO, Riverchain

16:00 – 16:10 Keynote: Introduction to FISCO

Mr Philip Pun, Principal Product Evangelist, Webank

16:10 – 16:20 Keynote: OriginTrail: Decentralized Knowledge Graph

Mr Vincent Chan, Director, Polkaport East

Mr Zen Fong, OriginTrail's APAC Partner & Ecosystem Builder

16:20 – 16:30 Keynote: Scaling Practical ESG impact with Web3.0

Mr Arthur Lam, Co-Founder & CEO, Negawatt Utility Limited

Financial Innovations

16:30 – 16:40 Keynote: Web3.0 Tokenization Use Cases

Mr Napoleon Lam, Senior Vice President, ABT

16:40 – 16:50 Keynote: Web3 Financial Innovation Use Cases

Mr Kevin Loo, CEO, DigiFT

Digital Identity & Verification

16:50 – 17:00 Keynote: Embracing Decentralised Identity

Mr Benjamin Chodroff, Head, HSBC Lab

17:00 – 17:10 Keynote: Ownership Transfer and Verification

Mr Jacky Lam, Executive Director, Certizen

Entertainment & Culture

17:10 – 17:20 Keynote: Cultural

Mr Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox

Ms Flora Chan, Partnership Account Manager, Great Entertainment Group

17:20 – 17:30 Keynote: Integrated AI Travel Web3 Platform

Ms Emma Lang Zijun, Marketing Manager, China Year International Technology Limited

17:30 – 17:55 Panel 3: Bridging the gap: The Road to Mass Adoption



Moderator: Ms Laura Wang, Partner, Elven



Panelists:

Mr Raj Bagadi, Founder & Director, E Money Network

Ms Serra Wei, Founder, Aegis Custody

Mr Justin Chan, CFA - Executive Vice President, Head of Business & Partnerships, RD Technologies