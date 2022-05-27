爵屎們注意｜Edan@MIRROR任啤酒品牌大使 巨型廣告板/專屬巴士/Postcard Set/簽名啤酒杯

熱門搜尋:
2022-05-27 15:11:12

爵屎們注意｜[email protected]任啤酒品牌大使 巨型廣告板/專屬巴士/Postcard Set/簽名啤酒杯

Blue Girl Beer最近邀請風趣幽默無偶包的MIRROR成員Edan Lui(呂爵安)，擔任品牌大使，Edan在廣告中與友人開懷暢飲，輕鬆自在。除了全新廣告片，今次宣傳活動更有過百個打卡位，遍佈港九新界，方便爵屎們近距離接觸或遠距離觀賞及打卡。

Edan@MIRROR擔任Blue Girl Beer品牌大使。 廣告片中與友人聚會中開懷暢飲。

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment featuring Edan Lui大型廣告宣傳熱點包括：

地點

展示日期

尖沙咀加拿分道LED雹子屏幕廣告 (The One 對出)

530626

旺角銀行中心廣場 (向彌敦道) 大型廣告牌

61630

銅鑼灣 Sogo 百貨公司的大電視廣告

63616

旺角西洋菜南街大型廣告牌 (星際城市)

613710

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment featuring EDAN LUI專屬巴士

61628

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment featuring EDAN LUI港鐵燈箱廣告

63616

品牌更預告，6月尾更有銅鑼灣金百利商場多塊巨型廣告板，以及特大LED屏幕壓軸登場。

旺角西洋菜南街大型廣告牌 (星際城市) 旺角銀行中心廣場 (向彌敦道) 大型廣告牌 銅鑼灣 Sogo 百貨公司的大電視廣告打卡位 銅鑼灣 Sogo 百貨公司的大電視廣告打卡位 Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment featuring EDAN LUI專屬巴士 港鐵燈箱廣告

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment專車快閃出沒 

除廣告宣傳之外，由63日至710日期間，Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment專車featuring Edan Lui逢星期六、日，都會快閃出沒指定熱點包括銅鑼灣百德新街 (DON DON DONKI對出)、銅鑼灣羅素街、旺角朗豪坊 (Cinema City 對出)、旺角西洋菜南街 (近百老匯戲院)及尖沙咀海防道等，讓大家體驗Blue Girl啤酒。

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment 專車featuring Edan Lui

Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment 專車featuring Edan Lui

送限量迎新Postcard Set

即場登記成為Club BG 會員，更可以免費拎走Blue Girl Beer330ml 2支連同《Taste the Real MomentBlue Girl x Edan Lui Postcard set—限量迎新版 (一套3)。專車出沒地點及時間可參閱 BlueGirlBeer.com Taste the Real Moment 推廣專頁。

Club BG 會員有推薦版Postcard Set

現有或新登記Club BG 會員，憑會員推薦碼推薦3位朋友登記成為Club BG會員，可獲得會員尊享《Taste the Real MomentBlue Girl x Edan Lui Postcard set—限量推薦版(一套3)

《Taste the Real Moment》Blue Girl x Edan Lui Postcard set - 限量迎新版 《Taste the Real Moment》Blue Girl x Edan Lui Postcard set - 限量推薦版(一套三張)

限量聯乘簽名啤酒杯

另外，由68日起， 於指定7-11OK便利店購買Blue Girl Beer滿指定金額，即送Blue Girl x Edan Lui限量簽名啤酒杯；617日起，更會於指定零售商位於銅鑼灣、奧海城等門市，打造Blue Girl Taste the Real Moment featuring Edan Lui專區，擺放品牌的產品及Edan 1:1 紙牌，讓飲家及爵屎們邊購物邊打卡，同時滿足兩個願望。

