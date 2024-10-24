至尊護肝健康品牌大獎｜都市人損肝不自知 至尊護肝健康品牌利肝素® Legalon®籲關注肝臟健康 及早護肝

經常捱夜、食煙及飲酒固然傷肝1-3，但不代表滴酒不沾、飲食清淡就可保肝臟平安4,5。要肝臟健康，定期做身體檢查固然關鍵，但及早護肝也同樣重要。利肝素® Legalon®榮獲《am730》「真．生活至尊品牌大獎2024至尊護肝健康品牌」，利肝素品牌經理（暉致醫療管理有限公司）Angus Chan期望，品牌可提升市民對肝臟健康的關注，尤其是長期睡眠不足1、壓力過大6的打工一族，呼籲及早護肝以減低日後患上肝臟疾病的風險。
逾百萬人有肝臟脂肪積聚 睡眠質素差同樣傷肝
肝臟是人體新陳代謝的重要器官，重要功能僅次於大腦7，負責解毒8及代謝7等工作。由於大多數初期肝臟問題均沒有明顯症狀9，至出現症狀時往往已達嚴重階段，甚至無法逆轉。10, 11早前一項研究推算，本港有逾160萬人患有肝臟脂肪積聚問題12。另外，也有本地醫生調查指肝臟問題呈年輕化的趨勢，大約80位六歲至十六歲的青少年病人中，高達兩成患有脂肪肝，當中年紀最小的只有六歲13。
想護肝，要先知如何避免傷肝。肝臟脂肪積聚離不開都市人生活習慣有關，包括缺乏運動14、煙酒過多2,3、高糖、高鹽、高脂飲食15等。惟Angus提到，市民不察覺原來壓力大6、睡眠時間及睡眠質素1都會直接導致肝臟受損。「就算睡眠時間充足，但若然睡眠質素差，同樣埋下肝損風險1。」
慎選保健產品 成分可靠受衛生署監管
保護肝臟，除了可從生活習慣及飲食著手，還有戒酒、運動控制體重、減少脂肪和卡路里攝取，以及多吃纖維豐富的食物等外16,17，也可通過攝取含奶薊草提取物、蒲公英根和朝鮮薊葉的草本保健產品18。Angus續指坊間不少含大豆成分護肝產品，「市民或忽略自身對豆類製品有過敏反應，或屬關注尿酸人士，故選購時應先注意成分是否適合。19-23」此外一般保健食品是受《公眾衞生及市政條例》內與食物相關的條文規管24，不屬香港衛生署監管。而若然是經衛生署註冊的保健食品於安全程度、品質和成效則受到《藥劑業及毒藥條例》規管，必須提交證明文件，包括藥物的製造及品質管制程序的資料、臨床研究報告及有關產品在國外售後科學研究報告，可確保符合安全、品質和療效標準25。
利肝素® Legalon®是香港衛生署註冊的護肝產品26，受《藥劑業及毒藥條例》監管25，成分萃取自已有用作護肝產品二千年歷史的「護肝之花」奶薊草27,28，其種子提取出來的水飛薊素是一種強效抗氧化劑29，而且具有消炎作用29，捕捉體內的自由基並阻止其攻擊細胞30；另外水飛薊素能穩定肝細胞膜，增加體內抗氧化物的可用性29，促進排毒能力28，以及保護未受損29及修護受損的肝細胞31。利肝素® Legalon®擁有保護肝臟29、修護受損肝細胞31及促進肝細胞再生32的三效合一的強大功效，並經醫學證實，服用8周後可降低肝酵素及逆轉肝臟損傷*，有逾七成半使用者表示症狀獲得明顯改善，包括減輕疲勞、減少腹部不適^、改善食慾不振等33。
致力推動大眾關注肝臟健康
讓市民關注肝臟健康，利肝素® Legalon®早前設置推廣貨車，兩周內到九龍灣、觀塘、銅鑼灣及灣仔等商業區進行宣傳，於午飯時間安排與肝臟健康相關的小遊戲，令大家透過遊戲了解哪些生活習慣可能會影響肝臟健康，藉此提升關注。此外品牌也積極在社交媒體發布問答帖子，透過粉絲互動，令更多市民了解不同的肝臟疾病，以及應該如何護肝。「德國製造27的利肝素® Legalon®已在全球上市逾50年，並在50多個國家及地區註冊34。我們留意到疫後市民對保健的意識有所提高，加上中大研究反映都市人肝損問題35，促使品牌決意推廣產品，讓大家把握機會，回復健康身體。」
Angus強調，肝臟本身沒有感受痛楚的神經36，但不要因為它不痛不癢而輕視37，應時刻要抱著「治未病」的心態，避免肝臟問題達到不可逆轉，導致未來花費更多治療成本。他再次感謝大會頒發獎項，認同利肝素® Legalon®備受肯定。「大眾要維持良好生活習慣，及早關注肝臟健康，才可活出健康人生。」他總結。
註釋：見網頁版
暉致醫療管理有限公司
香港鰂魚涌華蘭路18號港島東中心24樓 2401-07 & 12室
電話：(852) 2290 7100 傳真：(852) 2673 0008 網址：www.viatris.com
Please note that all corporate information, references and other essential components will not be included in the actual article itself as these are not allowed according to AM730.
參考資料：
1. Costa R, et al. Liver Int. 2023;43(3):534-545.
2. Marti-Aguado D, et al. J Hepatol. 2022;77(1):191-205.
3. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://shorturl.at/mDIVW. Accessed Sep 2024.
4. Liver Ed. Liver Center. Available at: https://shorturl.at/JEnjp. Accessed Sep 2024.
5. Sing Tao Headline. Available at: https://shorturl.at/s46iw. Accessed Sep 2024.
6. Joung JY, et al. Brain Behav. 2019;9(3):e01235.
7. The Healthy Liver. American Liver Foundation. Available at: https://shorturl.at/zKMZ7. Accessed Oct 2024.
8. About the liver. British Liver Trust. Available at: https://britishlivertrust.org.uk/information-and-support/liver-health-2/abouttheliver/. Accessed Oct 2024.
9. Centre for Health Protection. Available at: https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/static/80032.html. Accessed Oct 2024.
10. Heyens LJM, et al. Front Med (Lausanne). 2021;8:615978.
11. Fang T, et al. Int J Biol Sci. 2022;18(15):5681-5697.
12. Estes C, et al. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2020;51(8):801-811.
13. Sing Tao Headline. Available at: https://shorturl.at/PeMPb. Accessed Oct 2024.
14. Hallsworth K, et al. Frontline Gastroenterol. 2015;6(1):44-51.
15. Berná G, Romero-Gomez M. Liver Int. 2020;40(Suppl 1):102-108.
16. Seladi-Schulman J, Williams A. Healthline. Available at: https://rb.gy/opfnx. Accessed Oct 2024.
17. Stefano JT, et al. Ther Adv Endocrinol Metab. 2023;14(1):1-17.
18. Watson S. Healthline. Available at: https://www.healthline.com/health/liver-supplement. Accessed Sep 2024.
19. Gundermann KJ, et al. Pharmacol Rep. 2011;63(3):643-659.
20. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://shorturl.at/YBFXM. Accessed Aug 2024.
21. Coelho MOC, Monteyne AJ, et al. Clin Nutr ESPEN. 2022;49:40-52.
22. Soybean and soy foods. Department of Health. Victoria State Government. Available at: https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/soybeans. Accessed Aug 2024.
23. Petre A. 7 Healthy Foods That Are High in Nucleic Acid. Healthline. Available at: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/nucleic-acid-foods. Accessed Aug 2024.
24. LCQ12: Regulation of health food products. Press Release. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Available at: https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202404/24/P2024042400344.htm. Accessed Sep 2024.
25. Registration of Medicines in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Department of Health. Available at: https://www.dh.gov.hk/tc_chi/useful/useful_registration/useful_registration.html. Accessed Aug 2024.
26. Legalon 140 Cap 140mg Registration. Hong Kong Department of Health. Available at:
https://www.drugoffice.gov.hk/eps/drug/productDetail/en/pharmaceutical_trade/145094. Accessed Jul 2024.
27. Legalon 140 Capsules Package Insert: Version M.-Nr.229719.
28. Post-White J, et al. Integr Can Ther. 2007;6(2):104-109.
29. Gillessen A, et al. Adv Ther. 2020;37(4):1279-1301.
30. Vargas-Mendoza N, Madrigal-Santillán E, et al. World J Hepatol. 2014;6(3):144-149.
31. Abenavoli L, et al. Phytother Res. 2018;32:2202-2213.
32. Butorova LI, Tsibizova TA, et al. Exp Clin Gastroenterol. 2010;3:85-91.
33. Albrecht M, Frerick H, et al. Z Klin Med. 1992;47:87-92.
34. Data on file
35. Faculty of Medicine. The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Available at: https://shorturl.at/nVax2. Accessed Aug 2024.
36. Watson K, Zimlich R. Healthline. Available at: https://shorturl.at/afSKh. Accessed Sep 2024.
37. Your Liver. Canadian Liver Foundation. Available at: https://www.liver.ca/your-liver/. Accessed Jul 2024.
*根據一項涉及2,637名肝臟問題患者的臨床報告，當完成一個為期8週的水飛薊素療程後，一半肝臟問題患者的肝酵素指數 (ALT及 AST) 回復正常。
^上腹壓力
產品成效和副作用因人而異，使用前請參閱產品包裝說明，詳情請向醫生或藥劑師查詢。
PM-LEG-24-100708 Oct 2024
<The following reference list is to support the claims found on the advertising materials in the roadshow photos and it will not be present in the article since they have been approved on VMAP in previous VMAP pieces.>
Reference List:
1. Gillessen A, et al. Adv Ther. 2020;37(4):1279-1301.
2. Albrecht M, et al. Z Klin Med. 1992;47:87-92.
3. Post-White J, et al. Interg Can Ther. 2007; 6(2):104-109.
4. Abenavoli L, et al. Phytother Res. 2018;32:2202-2213.
5. Butorova Ll, et al. Exp Clin Gastroenterol. 2010;3:85-91.
6. Legalon 140 Cap 140mg Registration. Hong Kong Department of Health. Available at: https://www.drugoffice.gov.hk/eps/drug/productDetail/en/pharmaceutical_trade/145094. Accessed July 2024.
7. Singh RP, et al. Car. 2002;23(3):499-510.
8. Data on file.
9. Marti-Aguado D, et al. J Hepatol. 2022;77(1):191-205.
10. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://shorturl.at/mDIVW. Accessed Sep 2024.
11. Hallsworth K, et al. Frontline Gastroenterol. 2015;6(1):44-51.
12. Berná G, Romero-Gomez M. Liver Int. 2020;40(Suppl 1):102-108.
13. Satapathy SK, et al. Ann Hepatol. 2015;14(6):789-806.
14. Costa R, et al. Liver Int. 2023;43(3):534-545.
15. Joung JY, et al. Brain Behav. 2019;9(3):e01235.
16. American Liver Foundation. Available at: https://liverfoundation.org/resource-center/blog/5-ways-to-love-your-liver. Accessed Jul 2024.
17. Ling Z, et al. Nutrients. 2023;15(3):604.
18. Liver Functions. Hong Kong East Cluster Nutrition Information Web. Available at: https://www3.ha.org.hk/dic/sdn_14_01.html. Accessed Aug 2024.
19. Estes C, et al. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2020;51(8):801-811.
20. Centre of Health Protection. Available at: https://www.chp.gov.hk/files/pdf/dh_phs_2020-22_part_1_report_eng_rectified.pdf. Accessed Jul 2024.
21. Leung CM, et al. J Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2009;24(11):1786-90.
*根據一項涉及2,637名肝臟問題患者的臨床報告，當完成一個為期8週的水飛薊素療程後，一半肝臟問題患者的肝酵素指數 (ALT 及 AST) 回復正常。
+根據一項動物研究報告