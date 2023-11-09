雙11優惠2023｜Thom Browne 皇牌恤衫輸入優惠碼6折 Sweatshirt、腰帶、卡片套令人心動!

紐約精品級時裝設計品牌Thom Browne，其四間設計深入民心，不過品牌價位也算高，最近因為雙11的關係有6折優惠，很心動吧！恤衫、腰帶、卡片套、Sweatshirt全都有折扣，熱賣的腰帶折後$2,8XX、恤衫折後低至$4,5XX就可以入手，話不多說，準備掃貨！
Thom Browne其強烈的學院式設計風格，令很多上班族或是嘉愛高級學院風服裝的朋友都為之著迷。不過老實說，Thom Browne服裝正價購入確是有點「肉赤」，事關其服裝的價位都算中高價，一件Tee都四千起、恤衫原價都要五、六千，而現在雙11優惠，剛好COGGLES來個6折優惠，輸入優惠碼【EDIT40】入手Thom Browne有6折，價位很心動，的確可以去看看！
Sweatshirt折後低至$4,352，深藍、灰、灰啡這類大路百搭色都有優惠；皇牌的恤衫，折後低至$4,590，灰、黑、藍間條款都有折。還有熱門的入門款，卡片套與腰帶都有6折，腰帶官網價$3,500-$3,600，現在有折後$2,850，很有誠意吧～各位Thom Browne迷準備「上車」！
Thom Browne Men's Tonal 4-Bar Loopback Sweatshirt - Medium Grey
特價：$4,669；原價：$6,077
Thom Browne Men's 4-Bar Loopback Sweatshirt - Navy
特價：$4,669；原價：$6,077
Thom Browne Tonal 4 Bar Loopback Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
特價：$4,352；原價：$5,666
Thom Browne Men's 4-Bar Straight Fit Flannel Shirt - Medium Grey
特價：$4,590；原價：$5,974
Thom Browne Straight Fit Striped Oxford Striped Shirt
特價：$4,827；原價：$6,283
Thom Browne 4-Bar Cotton-Flannel Shirt
特價：$4,590；原價：$5,974
Thom Browne Men's Pocket T-Shirt - White
特價：$2,833；原價：$3,605
Thom Browne Striped Virgin Wool Jumper
特價：$7,517；原價：$9,167
Thom Browne Vacchetta Envelope Leather Cardholder
特價：$3,801；原價：$4,635
Thom Browne Men's 35mm Belt - Black
特價：$3,041；原價：$3,708
COGGLES Thom Browne優惠詳情：
日期：即日起11月15日，8am
優惠碼：EDIT40
原文刊登於 Yahoo Style HK