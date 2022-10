Shake Shack聯乘港產運動品牌LANE EIGHT 推限量版運動鞋+限定健身課堂 首50位報名送禮物！

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

10:15-11am - Barre with Coco Wong

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

11:15am-12nn - HIIT x Conditioning with Mason Tse

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek

2-2:45pm - HIIT Party with Jacqui Shek