Gemini AI 技術升級版Siri今年推出 iPhone用家留意

在 Google 開放 Gemini AI 後，香港用家能更便利在 Android 享有各項進階人工智能應用；而想在 iPhone 同樣體驗更「智能」Siri 的話，好消息是 Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前確認，建基於 Gemini AI 技術的新版 Siri 將於今年現身。
據 @ManmohitSandhu 在 X 發言，指 Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前在 Google Cloud Next ’26 開幕演講中，確認 Apple 為關鍵客戶。
Siri料更加個人化
其提到 Google 今年與Apple達成重大合作協定，透過共同開發建基於 Gemini AI 的 Apple Foundation 模型，支援未來 Apple Intelligence 發展。
Mobile Magazine 短評：文中引用 Kurian 發言指相關 Apple Intelligence 未來應用，包括將於今年稍後時間推出「更加個人化的 Siri」，可預期最快 WWDC26 能看到。
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