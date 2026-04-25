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出版：2026-Apr-25 09:00
更新：2026-Apr-25 09:00

Gemini AI 技術升級版Siri今年推出 iPhone用家留意

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Gemini AI 技術升級版Siri今年推出 iPhone用家留意（示意圖）

Gemini AI 技術升級版Siri今年推出 iPhone用家留意（示意圖）

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在 Google 開放 Gemini AI 後，香港用家能更便利在 Android 享有各項進階人工智能應用；而想在 iPhone 同樣體驗更「智能」Siri 的話，好消息是 Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前確認，建基於 Gemini AI 技術的新版 Siri 將於今年現身。

據 @ManmohitSandhu 在 X 發言，指 Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前在 Google Cloud Next ’26 開幕演講中，確認 Apple 為關鍵客戶。

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Siri料更加個人化

其提到 Google 今年與Apple達成重大合作協定，透過共同開發建基於 Gemini AI 的 Apple Foundation 模型，支援未來 Apple Intelligence 發展。

Mobile Magazine 短評：文中引用 Kurian 發言指相關 Apple Intelligence 未來應用，包括將於今年稍後時間推出「更加個人化的 Siri」，可預期最快 WWDC26 能看到。

文章獲Mobile Magazine授權於am730科技轉載

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前在 Google Cloud Next ’26 開幕演講中，確認 Apple 為關鍵客戶

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian 早前在 Google Cloud Next ’26 開幕演講中，確認 Apple 為關鍵客戶

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