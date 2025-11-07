熱門搜尋:
科技
2025-11-07 10:45:30

GTA 6再延期至明年11.19發售 稱為確保遊戲品質要額外時間

Rockstar Games今日公布，《GTA 6》延期至明年11月19日發售。(Rockstar官網截圖)

遊戲開發商Rockstar Games今日公布，《GTA 6》（Grand Theft Auto VI），延期至明年11月19日發售。《GTA 6》原訂於 2026年5月26日正式登場。

Rockstar：需要額外時間

Rockstar在社交媒體上表示，抱歉讓玩家們要等待《GTA 6》發售，但為確保遊戲品質達到應有水準，所以需要額外時間完善遊戲。Rockstar提及，十分感謝粉絲一直以來的耐心與支持。

GTA 6｜Jason以《Grand Theft Auto: Vice City》Tommy Vercetti打扮。 GTA 6｜Caribbean Club Key Largo在現實中為著名酒吧。 GTA 6｜Gatorland Park是美國佛羅里達中的主題樂園。 GTA 6｜Leonida的Vice City為遊戲主要場景。 GTA 6｜Ammu-Nation店主Phil Cassidy粉墨登場。 GTA 6｜遊戲中可能會加入釣魚小遊戲。 GTA 6｜預告可見有健身的片段。

《GTA 6》已經第二次延期

翻查資料，《GTA 6》已經第二次延期，一開始Rockstar目標於2025年秋季發售，但在今年5月時，Rockstar宣布將延期至明年5月26日推出，而今次則宣布遊戲將再延期至明年11月19日上市。

