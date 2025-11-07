GTA 6再延期至明年11.19發售 稱為確保遊戲品質要額外時間

遊戲開發商Rockstar Games今日公布，《GTA 6》（Grand Theft Auto VI），延期至明年11月19日發售。《GTA 6》原訂於 2026年5月26日正式登場。
Rockstar：需要額外時間
Rockstar在社交媒體上表示，抱歉讓玩家們要等待《GTA 6》發售，但為確保遊戲品質達到應有水準，所以需要額外時間完善遊戲。Rockstar提及，十分感謝粉絲一直以來的耐心與支持。
《GTA 6》已經第二次延期
翻查資料，《GTA 6》已經第二次延期，一開始Rockstar目標於2025年秋季發售，但在今年5月時，Rockstar宣布將延期至明年5月26日推出，而今次則宣布遊戲將再延期至明年11月19日上市。
Hi everyone,— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025
Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX