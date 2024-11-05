PS5 Pro首輪推出超過50款強化版遊戲　與主機11月7日同步上市

PlayStation 5 Pro將於11月7日公開發售，在PlayStation官方網誌中，公布了首批與主機一同推出的強化版遊戲名單。這部全新PS5 Pro有透過升級的GPU，實現高階光線追蹤、PSSR超高解析度和60hz或120hz幀速率等圖形增強功能，當然亦要配合電視的規格才可突出PS 5 Pro的強勁畫質和效能。
首批強化遊戲名單
以下為11月7日首輪推出的55款強化版遊戲，當中不乏人氣大作如《最後生還者》、《跑車浪漫旅7》及《地平線西域禁地》等等。
Alan Wake 2
Albatroz
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA Sports College Football 25
Dead Island 2
Demon’s Souls
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
EA Sports FC 25
Enlisted
F1 24
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Fortnite
God of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Kayak VR: Mirage
Lies of P
Lords of the Fallen (2023)
Madden NFL 25
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
NBA 2K25
No Man’s Sky
Palworld
Paladin’s Passage
Planet Coaster 2
Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil Village
Rise of the Ronin
Rogue Flight
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Callisto Protocol
The Crew Motorfest
The Finals
The First Descendant
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
War Thunder
Warframe
World of Warships: Legends