PS5 Pro首輪推出超過50款強化版遊戲　與主機11月7日同步上市

首批強化遊戲名單

以下為11月7日首輪推出的55款強化版遊戲，當中不乏人氣大作如《最後生還者》、《跑車浪漫旅7》及《地平線西域禁地》等等。

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends