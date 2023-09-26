幣商Mixin：被黑客竊取兩億美元，現暫停客戶提錢｜加密貨幣

再有加密貨幣公司出現事故，加密貨幣公司「Mixin」周一（25日）於社交媒體X（Twitter），公布遭黑客入侵於周六（23日）竊取該公司約2億美元（折合約15.64億港元），亦是年初至今為止最大宗的加密貨幣盜竊案。現時公司已暫停客戶提取資金。
Mixin用於轉移數碼資產
而Mixin網站顯示，是一個用於轉移數碼資產的網絡，該企又指現擁有100萬用戶；而其標註在LinkedIn上的位置顯示為香港，該企稱其網絡雲端服務提供商的數據庫遭黑客攻擊，令部分資產丟失，涉資約2億美元。Mixin在平台上指，其已停止允許用戶從網上提取資金，轉帳則不受影響，又表示修復好漏洞後，將重新開放服務，並表示將公布「如何處理遺失資產」的解決方案。
據區塊鏈研究人員Chainaanalysis稱，去年黑客竊取高達38億美元的加密貨幣；幣安創辦人趙長鵬亦有回應事件，表示「去中心化亦有其脆弱性，被黑客攻擊亦會失去一半資產」。
[Announcement] In the early morning of September 23, 2023 Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets on the mainnet. We have contacted Google and blockchain security company @SlowMist_Team…— Mixin Kernel (@MixinKernel) September 25, 2023