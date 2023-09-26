熱門搜尋:
財經
2023-09-26 11:58:00

幣商Mixin：被黑客竊取兩億美元　現暫停客戶提錢｜加密貨幣

再有加密貨幣公司出現事故，加密貨幣公司「Mixin」周一（25日）於社交媒體X（Twitter），公布遭黑客入侵於周六（23日）竊取該公司約2億美元（折合約15.64億港元），亦是年初至今為止最大宗的加密貨幣盜竊案。現時公司已暫停客戶提取資金。

Mixin用於轉移數碼資產

而Mixin網站顯示，是一個用於轉移數碼資產的網絡，該企又指現擁有100萬用戶；而其標註在LinkedIn上的位置顯示為香港，該企稱其網絡雲端服務提供商的數據庫遭黑客攻擊，令部分資產丟失，涉資約2億美元。Mixin在平台上指，其已停止允許用戶從網上提取資金，轉帳則不受影響，又表示修復好漏洞後，將重新開放服務，並表示將公布「如何處理遺失資產」的解決方案。

據區塊鏈研究人員Chainaanalysis稱，去年黑客竊取高達38億美元的加密貨幣；幣安創辦人趙長鵬亦有回應事件，表示「去中心化亦有其脆弱性，被黑客攻擊亦會失去一半資產」。

