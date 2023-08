新世界Share for Good愛互送囊括21項市場大獎　創新模式回應社會需求

獎項 頒授機構

Effie Awards Hong Kong (香港艾菲獎 ) Grand Effie: Topical & Annual Events - Crisis Response / Critical Pivot

Gold Effie: Topical & Annual Events - Crisis Response / Critical Pivot

Silver Effie: (Digital) Engaged Community - Products / Services

Silver Effie: (Positive Change) Social Good - Brands / Non-Profit

Bronze Effie: Real Estate Agents / Real Estate Developments

Bronze Effie: Marketing Innovation Solutions: Business / Product / Service Innovation Effie Hong Kong

Kam Fan Awards (香港金帆廣告大獎) Digital - Best Digital Campaign: Gold

Social - Social Purpose: Silver

Social - Real-time Activity / Response: Silver

Media - Best of Digital: Bronze

Promo & Direct - Use of Digital Platform: Bronze

Positive Change - Retail and Real Estate: Bronze HK4As (香港廣告商會)

MARKies Awards Gold: Best Idea - Pandemic Response

Gold: Best Use of MarTech

Silver: Best Idea - Public Awareness

Silver: Best Idea - CX/UX

Bronze: Best Idea - Digital Solution Marketing-Interactive

RICS Awards Hong Kong (皇家特許測量師學會香港年度大奬) Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year - Highly Commended: Share for Good The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (皇家特許測量師學會)

Shared Value Awards ( 共享價值大獎) Highly Commended Award Shared Value Project