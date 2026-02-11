熱門搜尋:
財經
出版：2026-Feb-11 18:24
更新：2026-Feb-11 18:24

馬斯克旗下AI公司xAI又有兩位創始人離職

馬斯克旗下xAI兩位聯合創始人Jimmy Ba和吳宇懷宣布離職。(資料圖片/路透社)

全球首富馬斯克（Elon Musk）旗下人工智能（AI）初創公司xAI兩位聯合創始人Jimmy Ba和吳宇懷（Tony Wu）均表示，離開xAI，這意味著一半的創始成員已經離開。

吳宇懷在周二（10日）在社交媒體上宣布離職，但並未透露下一步計畫。一天後，Ba也宣布離職，這是他在xAI的最後一天。兩人都在帖子中感謝了馬斯克。

據彭博報道，馬斯克於2023年與另外11人共同成立xAI，挑戰OpenAI和谷歌（Google）等對手。不過，xAI已有多名聯合創辦人包括Igor Babuschkin、Kyle Kosic、Christian Szegedy及楊格（Greg Yang）先後宣布離開，當中楊格在1月表示因患病而呈辭。計及吳宇懷及Jimmy Ba，意味已有一半創辦人已離開xAI。

