馬斯克旗下AI公司xAI又有兩位創始人離職

全球首富馬斯克（Elon Musk）旗下人工智能（AI）初創公司xAI兩位聯合創始人Jimmy Ba和吳宇懷（Tony Wu）均表示，離開xAI，這意味著一半的創始成員已經離開。
吳宇懷在周二（10日）在社交媒體上宣布離職，但並未透露下一步計畫。一天後，Ba也宣布離職，這是他在xAI的最後一天。兩人都在帖子中感謝了馬斯克。
據彭博報道，馬斯克於2023年與另外11人共同成立xAI，挑戰OpenAI和谷歌（Google）等對手。不過，xAI已有多名聯合創辦人包括Igor Babuschkin、Kyle Kosic、Christian Szegedy及楊格（Greg Yang）先後宣布離開，當中楊格在1月表示因患病而呈辭。計及吳宇懷及Jimmy Ba，意味已有一半創辦人已離開xAI。
I resigned from xAI today.— Yuhuai (Tony) Wu (@Yuhu_ai_) February 10, 2026
This company - and the family we became - will stay with me forever. I will deeply miss the people, the warrooms, and all those battles we have fought together.
It's time for my next chapter. It is an era with full possibilities: a small team armed…
Last day at xAI.— Jimmy Ba (@jimmybajimmyba) February 11, 2026
xAI's mission is push humanity up the Kardashev tech tree. Grateful to have helped cofound at the start. And enormous thanks to @elonmusk for bringing us together on this incredible journey. So proud of what the xAI team has done and will continue to stay close…