輝達放榜前　Michael Burry再質疑AI「狂燒錢」

電影《沽注一擲》主角原型、美國對沖基金經理Michael Burry在輝達（Nvidia）公佈業績前，再度警告，人工智能（AI）數據中心建設的巨額開支。
Michael Burry22日在社交媒體上問，「人工智能數據中心建設的支出，何時才能真正結束？」（When does the spending for AI data center buildout actually end?）
Michael Burry指出，數據中心正大量消耗企業的現金流，並導致借貸規模大幅增加。他質疑，部分企業會否正在調整會計方式，嘗試粉飾帳目，在數上掩飾開支過大而面臨的壓力。
A question I have for $ORCL, $GOOG, $META, $MSFT, $AMZN, $NVDA, $CAT, and all the rest, “When does the spending for AI data center buildout actually end?”— Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) February 21, 2026
It is consuming all your cash flow, you are borrowing, you are financing in ways you never have, apparently because it is so… pic.twitter.com/fytMYDH942
Michael Burry再警告AI泡沫
Michael Burry在社交媒體上表示，在1920年代投資美國無線電公司（RCA）隨著泡沫破裂，RCA的股價在30年代衫累計跌幅約98%。他直言，「即使你預測無線電技術將統治半個世紀，你也會因投資RCA而蝕錢」（even if you predicted a half century of radio dominance, you would have lost money on RCA），並在貼文提及輝達。
輝達將於本港時間26日凌晨5時，公布第4季及全年業績。
In the 1920s there was radio mania focused mostly on one stock, RCA. The stock fell peak to trough about 98% during early 1930s, and yet radio’s growth never slowed for many more decades. Even if you predicted a half century of radio dominance, you would have lost money on RCA.…— Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) February 22, 2026