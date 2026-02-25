熱門搜尋:
財經
出版：2026-Feb-25 18:57
更新：2026-Feb-25 18:57

輝達放榜前　Michael Burry再質疑AI「狂燒錢」

沽注一擲原型Michael Burry推年費379美元訂閱內容，續批Nvidia如科網泡沬思科。

沽注一擲原型Michael Burry警告，人工智能數據中心建設的巨額開支。

電影《沽注一擲》主角原型、美國對沖基金經理Michael Burry在輝達（Nvidia）公佈業績前，再度警告，人工智能（AI）數據中心建設的巨額開支。

Michael Burry22日在社交媒體上問，「人工智能數據中心建設的支出，何時才能真正結束？」（When does the spending for AI data center buildout actually end?）

Michael Burry指出，數據中心正大量消耗企業的現金流，並導致借貸規模大幅增加。他質疑，部分企業會否正在調整會計方式，嘗試粉飾帳目，在數上掩飾開支過大而面臨的壓力。

Michael Burry再警告AI泡沫

Michael Burry在社交媒體上表示，在1920年代投資美國無線電公司（RCA）隨著泡沫破裂，RCA的股價在30年代衫累計跌幅約98%。他直言，「即使你預測無線電技術將統治半個世紀，你也會因投資RCA而蝕錢」（even if you predicted a half century of radio dominance, you would have lost money on RCA），並在貼文提及輝達。

輝達將於本港時間26日凌晨5時，公布第4季及全年業績。

