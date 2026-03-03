熱門搜尋:
財經
出版：2026-Mar-03 13:18
更新：2026-Mar-03 13:18

OpenAI與美國國防部簽約被抵制　用戶轉用Claude

2026 02 28T221353Z 1085614490 RC2LU7AUXU3H RTRMADP 3 USA PENTAGON OPENAI AGREEMENT

OpenAI與美國國防部達成協議，並在國防部的設備中部署OpenAI模型。(資料圖片/路透社)

人工智能（AI）公司Anthropic早前不同意國防部不受限制地使用其AI技術，引發美國總統特朗普不滿，並要求政府機構逐步停用Anthropic的AI。另一AI公司OpenAI與美國國防部達成協議，並在國防部的設備中部署OpenAI模型。

不過，隨著OpenAI與國防部達成協議，引發了一場「取消 ChatGPT」（Cancel ChatGPT）的抵制運動，短時間內有70萬人取消訂閱OpenAI的ChatGPT，並帶動Anthropic旗下AI模型Claude的下載量超越ChatGPT，成為美國地區蘋果App Store下載量最高免費應用程式。據SensorTower數據顯示，Claude免費用戶數量較1月增加超過六成，今年以來付費訂閱用戶數量更實現翻倍。

為應對抵制運動，OpenAI行政總裁奧特曼（Sam Altman）隨即在社交媒體上發文澄清，國防部在協議中明確指出AI不得用於監控美國公民，以及不會將AI用於自主武器系統（autonomous weapon systems）。

日前Anthropic行政總裁Dario Amodei公開反對政府不受限制使用AI，特別強調了「國內監控」和「完全自主武器」的危險。

