OpenAI與美國國防部簽約被抵制　用戶轉用Claude

人工智能（AI）公司Anthropic早前不同意國防部不受限制地使用其AI技術，引發美國總統特朗普不滿，並要求政府機構逐步停用Anthropic的AI。另一AI公司OpenAI與美國國防部達成協議，並在國防部的設備中部署OpenAI模型。
不過，隨著OpenAI與國防部達成協議，引發了一場「取消 ChatGPT」（Cancel ChatGPT）的抵制運動，短時間內有70萬人取消訂閱OpenAI的ChatGPT，並帶動Anthropic旗下AI模型Claude的下載量超越ChatGPT，成為美國地區蘋果App Store下載量最高免費應用程式。據SensorTower數據顯示，Claude免費用戶數量較1月增加超過六成，今年以來付費訂閱用戶數量更實現翻倍。
為應對抵制運動，OpenAI行政總裁奧特曼（Sam Altman）隨即在社交媒體上發文澄清，國防部在協議中明確指出AI不得用於監控美國公民，以及不會將AI用於自主武器系統（autonomous weapon systems）。
日前Anthropic行政總裁Dario Amodei公開反對政府不受限制使用AI，特別強調了「國內監控」和「完全自主武器」的危險。
Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network.— Sam Altman (@sama) February 28, 2026
In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome.
AI safety and wide distribution of…