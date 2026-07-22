美國AI公司OpeanAI在周二（21日）證實，自家AI代理（AI Agent）為了在內部評測獲得高分，竟自行逃脫「沙盒」的隔離測試環境，駭進初創AI公司Hugging Face以偷看答案。OpenAI形容此事件為「前所未見」（unprecedented）。
據OpenAI的公布，涉事AI代理由多個AI模型而成，包括本月發布的GPT-5.6 Sol以及另一款尚未公開的更強大AI模型。OpenAI當時故意降低安全防護機制，將這個AI代理置於高度隔離的數碼測試沙盒中，指令其發動網絡攻擊，藉此評估其能力。然而，該AI代理耗費大量算力，利用未知的漏洞成功從測試沙盒中「越獄」，連結互聯網並鎖定Hugging Face，透過多種攻擊手法並盜取的登入憑證入侵該平台，以取得能協助其通過測試的答案。
Hugging Face上周已察覺公司遭入侵，並運用自家AI進行偵測及阻截。行政總裁Clement Delangue在社交媒體表示，是次駭客入侵全程由AI系統自主驅動，由於該AI「精密複雜」（sophistication），當初已懷疑來自頂級AI實驗室。Delangue又提及，公司正與OpenAI合作，相信對方並無惡意。另外Hugging Face亦發布一段迷因（meme）以幽默的方式表示遭AI代理入侵。
OpenAI行政總裁阿爾特曼（Sam Altman）也社交媒體回應，OpenAI的模型在評測過程中，發生一宗重大安全事件，公司會分享目前所掌握的細節，並感謝Hugging Face的合作。
Behind the scenes at Hugging Face headquarter.— Hugging Models (@HuggingModels) July 22, 2026
*literally* https://t.co/nWGsFMijtJ pic.twitter.com/CRpkHXO1Gg
We suspected last week's cyberattack might have come from a frontier lab, given the sophistication of the agent. Turns out it did!— clem 🤗 (@ClementDelangue) July 21, 2026
We've spent the past 24 hours working closely with the @OpenAI team (thanks!), and we strongly believe there was no malicious intent on their part.… https://t.co/XWxGMeMGje
we had a significant security incident during evaluation of our models. we are sharing what we have learned so far. thanks to @huggingface for the partnership on this.https://t.co/2o2VfR6PIa— Sam Altman (@sama) July 21, 2026