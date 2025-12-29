熱門搜尋:
財經
2025-12-29 14:47:05

OpenAI行政總裁Sam Altman：招聘「應變準備主管」 年薪逾430萬元

OpenAI行政總裁阿特曼宣布，該公司正在招募一名應變準備主管。(資料圖片/路透社)

OpenAI行政總裁阿特曼（Sam Altman）宣布，該公司正在招募一名應變準備主管（Head of Preparedness），專門評估模型的風險。OpenAI表示，願意支付55.5萬美元（約431萬港元）年薪，外加股票作為報酬。

阿特曼在社交媒體上表示應變準備主管，是一個至關重要的職位，需要觀察人工智能（AI）模型會否出現錯誤資訊、惡意使用等問題。

根據OpenAI所公布的資料，應變準備主管隸屬於安全系統團隊，負責評估模型能力、判斷潛在威脅，以及所對應的風險防護措施，並整合成一套嚴謹，且能隨著產品規模及更新仍能運作的安全流程。

阿特曼直言，這份工作「壓力極大」，入職後將立即面臨挑戰，也需要技術判斷、溝通，以及在跨領域處理複雜工作的能力。

