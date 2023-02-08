熱門搜尋:
Tesla｜馬斯克預告下月Tesla投資日公布Master Plan第3階段　主題竟然是這個

馬斯克預告下月Tesla投資日公布Master Plan第3階段。(資料圖片)

Tesla（美：TSLA）行政總裁馬斯克（Elon Musk）在Twitter發文，預告將於3月1日的Tesla投資者日，公布Master Plan第3階段計劃。

馬斯克揚言，Master Plan 3可為地球發展完全可持續能源提供路線，即發展永續能源，更指出「前景一片光明」。

Master Plan 1、2是甚麼？

據Tesla資料指出，Master Plan 1是馬斯克在2006年首次公布，當時計劃將電動車價格降低，提出由發展電動跑車Roadster，逐步轉往開發入門級的Model 3，同時設法利用可再生能源，替電動車充電。

2016年，馬斯克提出Master Plan 2，提出需要將Tesla產品線，擴大到所有的車輛類型，包括大型卡車和公共運輸系統等，並強調人工智能與自動駕駛的價值，實現全自動駕駛的Tesla Network。

