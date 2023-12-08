巴甲山度士111年首次降班　引發球迷騷亂

巴西球王比利（Pele）與尼馬（Neymar）的母會山度士，在巴甲聯賽的最後一輪，以1:2不敵福塔雷薩後，球會錄得111年來的首次從頂級聯賽降級，賽後爆發球迷騷亂。
曾贏過12次州聯賽冠軍及6次巴甲聯賽冠軍，還有2屆南美自由盃冠軍的山度士，近年仍孕育出不少巴西球星，當中包括尼馬。可是在近季球會受到財政問題困擾，實力今非昔比。
Fans reacted with fury after SANTOS' relegation from Brazil's top division, vandalising their own stadium & setting vehicles alight. 🧨— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 7, 2023
A first relegation in Santos' 111-year history ends traumatic year which started with the funeral of club icon Pele. 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/LSfN73vYd6
More chaotic scenes from last night as Santos fans reacted to the club getting relegated to the Brazilian Serie B. 😳👀— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ULDGcVmZYF
在巴甲的煞科戰，山度士一度與對手的福塔雷薩賽和1:1，而同樣護級的華斯高與巴西干天奴紅牛亦打平1:1，華斯高將會降班，但之後華斯高在82分鐘再入1球領先，山度士卻在補時失守，最終山度士輸1:2，而華斯高以2:1贏波，山度士最終以43分在20隊排17，成為4支降班球隊之一，華斯高就以45分升上第15位。這是山度士創會111年首次降落巴乙，而巴西現時僅餘法林明高及聖保羅兩支球會從未降班。
賽後，客隊的球員及球證，需要在防暴警察護送下進入更衣室，而主隊球員則留在場內。有部份球迷就闖入球場，亦有在看台投擲物品。球迷之後在山度士的維拉貝爾米羅球場周邊縱火及破壞。
Four buses were set on fire on the outskirts of Vila Belmiro after Santos' relegation. #lanceSANTOS #VilaBelmiro #Santos #Revolt #BusFire pic.twitter.com/Wv3gyXcZPr— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) December 7, 2023