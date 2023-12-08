熱門搜尋:
體育
2023-12-08 12:31:34

巴甲山度士111年首次降班　引發球迷騷亂

巴甲山度士球會歷史上首次降班。(X)

巴西球王比利（Pele）與尼馬（Neymar）的母會山度士，在巴甲聯賽的最後一輪，以1:2不敵福塔雷薩後，球會錄得111年來的首次從頂級聯賽降級，賽後爆發球迷騷亂。

曾贏過12次州聯賽冠軍及6次巴甲聯賽冠軍，還有2屆南美自由盃冠軍的山度士，近年仍孕育出不少巴西球星，當中包括尼馬。可是在近季球會受到財政問題困擾，實力今非昔比。

球證賽後要由防暴警察保護離場。(影片截圖) 作客球員要在保安護送進入更衣室。(影片截圖) 山度士球迷賽後向球場擲物。(影片截圖) 山度士球迷在場外焚燒巴士。(影片截圖) 有巴士被燒剩支架。(影片截圖) 山度士主場外的汽車被縱火。(影片截圖)

在巴甲的煞科戰，山度士一度與對手的福塔雷薩賽和1:1，而同樣護級的華斯高與巴西干天奴紅牛亦打平1:1，華斯高將會降班，但之後華斯高在82分鐘再入1球領先，山度士卻在補時失守，最終山度士輸1:2，而華斯高以2:1贏波，山度士最終以43分在20隊排17，成為4支降班球隊之一，華斯高就以45分升上第15位。這是山度士創會111年首次降落巴乙，而巴西現時僅餘法林明高及聖保羅兩支球會從未降班。

賽後，客隊的球員及球證，需要在防暴警察護送下進入更衣室，而主隊球員則留在場內。有部份球迷就闖入球場，亦有在看台投擲物品。球迷之後在山度士的維拉貝爾米羅球場周邊縱火及破壞。

