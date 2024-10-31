熱門搜尋:
恐龍化石 破地獄 DOUBLE COAST 機票優惠 瑜悦 彩虹邨重建 行山路線 自助餐優惠 大熊貓 二手樓 好去處 網上熱話 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 深圳好去處 食譜 健身 減肥
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
體育
2024-10-31 13:19:55

西甲｜華倫西亞地區水浸　周末多場聯賽申請延期

分享：
西班牙華倫西亞地區發生暴雨導致水浸。(路透社)

西班牙華倫西亞地區發生暴雨導致水浸。(路透社)

adblk5

西班牙的華倫西亞地區在近日發生嚴重的暴雨，造成至少95人死亡。西班牙足協（RFEF）已收到來自西甲賽會及多支球會的要求，將周末的比賽延期，當中包括皇家馬德里作客華倫西亞的聯賽。

西班牙足協表示，收到西甲及多支球會提出，將在周末於華倫西亞地區舉行的兩級職業聯賽延期，當中包括皇馬作客華倫西亞、維拉利爾對華歷簡奴，還有另外的3場西乙賽事。西班牙足協的競賽小組預計在今日（31日）作出決定，而足協亦已建議當地所有業餘賽事延期。

adblk6

另外因為暴雨及水浸的災害已造成至少95人喪生，在未來兩星期的聯賽賽前會進行默哀。

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能