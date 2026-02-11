熱門搜尋:
出版：2026-Feb-11 13:36
更新：2026-Feb-11 13:36

米蘭冬奧｜挪威名將摘銅後自認出軌　「犯下人生最大錯誤」（有片）

米蘭冬奧｜挪威名將Sturla Holm Laegreid摘銅後自認出軌　「犯下人生最大錯誤」（路透社）

挪威「冬季兩項」名將Sturla Holm Laegreid昨日（2月10日）在米蘭冬季奧運摘下銅牌，卻於賽後公開受訪時自爆曾對女友不忠，並向她隔空懇求「再給一次機會」，震撼體壇。

賽前3周向女朋友承認出軌

《路透社》報道，28歲的Laegreid在賽後接受《挪威國家廣播公司》（NRK）訪問時，情緒崩潰地坦承，「3個月前我犯下人生最大的錯誤，我背叛了她。」他哽咽表示，一星期前已向女友坦白此事，「那是我人生中最糟糕一星期。」

Sturla Holm Laegreid在冬奧上承認出軌，希望女朋友原諒 米蘭冬奧｜冬季兩項需要越野滑雪及射擊。（路透社） 米蘭冬奧｜Sturla Holm Laegreid在冬奧前3周向女朋友坦承出軌。（美聯社） 米蘭冬奧｜Sturla Holm Laegreid在冬奧前3周向女朋友坦承出軌。（美聯社） 米蘭冬奧｜挪威名將Sturla Holm Laegreid在冬季兩項摘銅，獲隊友Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold祝賀。（美聯社） 米蘭冬奧｜挪威名將Sturla Holm Laegreid在冬季兩項摘銅。（美聯社）

希望女朋友原諒

他透露，6個月前遇見「生命中的摯愛」，並形容對方是「世界上最美麗、最善良的人」，「我意識到她就是我生命中的女人，我不能一輩子對她隱瞞這件事。我唯一能做的就是把一切告訴她，然後希望她仍然願意愛我。」談及為何在冬奧賽場公開此事，他表示，「我已經為她說出來，現在也向全世界說出來。我沒有甚麼可以失去了。」

冬季兩項賽事由他的挪威隊友Johan-Olav Botn奪金，法國選手Eric Perrot摘銀。Laegreid雖登上頒獎台，卻坦言此刻成績已退居次要位置，「我生命中原本擁有一面金牌。也許現在很多人用不同眼光看我，但我眼中只有她。這幾天，運動在我生命中的位置變得不一樣了。」

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

