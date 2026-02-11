米蘭冬奧｜挪威名將摘銅後自認出軌　「犯下人生最大錯誤」（有片）

挪威「冬季兩項」名將Sturla Holm Laegreid昨日（2月10日）在米蘭冬季奧運摘下銅牌，卻於賽後公開受訪時自爆曾對女友不忠，並向她隔空懇求「再給一次機會」，震撼體壇。
賽前3周向女朋友承認出軌
《路透社》報道，28歲的Laegreid在賽後接受《挪威國家廣播公司》（NRK）訪問時，情緒崩潰地坦承，「3個月前我犯下人生最大的錯誤，我背叛了她。」他哽咽表示，一星期前已向女友坦白此事，「那是我人生中最糟糕一星期。」
NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026
Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the "worst week" of his life.
"I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue
希望女朋友原諒
他透露，6個月前遇見「生命中的摯愛」，並形容對方是「世界上最美麗、最善良的人」，「我意識到她就是我生命中的女人，我不能一輩子對她隱瞞這件事。我唯一能做的就是把一切告訴她，然後希望她仍然願意愛我。」談及為何在冬奧賽場公開此事，他表示，「我已經為她說出來，現在也向全世界說出來。我沒有甚麼可以失去了。」
''I hope there's a happy ending.''— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 10, 2026
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid on his decision to confess on live TV to having cheated on his girlfriend just moments after winning bronze at the Winter Olympics. #Olympics #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/t8xorVSKZa
冬季兩項賽事由他的挪威隊友Johan-Olav Botn奪金，法國選手Eric Perrot摘銀。Laegreid雖登上頒獎台，卻坦言此刻成績已退居次要位置，「我生命中原本擁有一面金牌。也許現在很多人用不同眼光看我，但我眼中只有她。這幾天，運動在我生命中的位置變得不一樣了。」
文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章