女子亞洲盃｜中國女足力克北韓　小組首名晉級八強

中國女足在澳洲悉尼以2:1擊敗北韓隊，在女足亞洲盃小組賽取得3連勝，以小組首名晉級八強。
罰球突破越位反超前
中國隊在32分鐘先失一球，但兩分鐘後由陳巧珠勁射扳平。上半場補時階段，中國隊憑罰球組織由王霜近門破網。旁證最初舉旗示意越位，但球證翻看VAR後確認入球有效，中國隊以2:1反超，優勢保持到完場。
中國隊將與C組次名爭入四強，而北韓將在八強硬撼澳洲。
