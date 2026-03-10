熱門搜尋:
伊朗局勢 莊雅婷 瑧玥 騙案 網上熱話 大埔宏福苑五級火 新店關注組 二手樓 周顯 健身 行山路線 C觀點 減肥
dadblk3 madblk3
adblk3
adblk3
返回
體育
出版：2026-Mar-10 10:57
更新：2026-Mar-10 10:57

女子亞洲盃｜中國女足力克北韓　小組首名晉級八強

分享：
王霜取得入球後與中國隊友慶祝。（新華社）

王霜取得入球後與中國隊友慶祝。（新華社）

adblk4

中國女足在澳洲悉尼以2:1擊敗北韓隊，在女足亞洲盃小組賽取得3連勝，以小組首名晉級八強。

罰球突破越位反超前

中國隊在32分鐘先失一球，但兩分鐘後由陳巧珠勁射扳平。上半場補時階段，中國隊憑罰球組織由王霜近門破網。旁證最初舉旗示意越位，但球證翻看VAR後確認入球有效，中國隊以2:1反超，優勢保持到完場。

陳巧珠（左）為中國隊贏波功臣。（美聯社） 陳巧珠（左）。為中國隊射成1︰1。（美聯社） 中國女足的罰球突破北韓越位，由王霜輕鬆射成2︰1。（美聯社） 北韓在B組3戰6分次名出線，8強鬥澳洲。（美聯社）

中國隊將與C組次名爭入四強，而北韓將在八強硬撼澳洲。

原文刊登於 香港電台

ADVERTISEMENT

立即更新 /下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

ad

恭喜你！獲取1分 !

更多積分任務