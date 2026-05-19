英超｜據報哥迪奧拿煞科戰後離開曼城　車仔前主帥馬利斯卡接掌帥印

傳奇教頭哥迪奧拿（Pep Guardiola）即將離開曼城。據英國各大傳媒報道，執教曼城10年的哥迪奧拿，已決定在今季完結後離隊，將由前車路士主帥、曾任哥帥副手的馬利斯卡（Enzo Maresca）於來季接掌「藍月亮」帥印。
過去1年，一直有傳哥迪奧拿將會離隊，隨住今季英超將煞科，哥帥已落實離開曼城。儘管哥帥的合約仍有1年，但Fabrizio Romano及David Ornstein都證實，哥迪奧拿已向曼城提出提前解約要求，而且由前車路士領隊馬利斯卡接任「藍月亮」主帥。
自2016年加盟曼城以來，哥迪奧拿已為曼城贏得6次英超冠軍、3次足總盃、5次聯賽盃，並在2022/23賽季奪得歐聯錦標，成為「三冠王」。
🚨 Pep Guardiola has informed Manchester City that he will leave the club this summer.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2026
Decision confirmed and official statement to follow as Pep will say goodbye to Man City fans very soon.
Only one name to replace Pep: Enzo Maresca. pic.twitter.com/D6pVvkhN5E