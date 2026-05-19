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出版：2026-May-19 15:16
更新：2026-May-19 15:16

英超｜據報哥迪奧拿煞科戰後離開曼城　車仔前主帥馬利斯卡接掌帥印

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據報哥迪奧拿已決定在今季完結後離隊。(資料圖片/路透社)

據報哥迪奧拿已決定在今季完結後離隊。(資料圖片/路透社)

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傳奇教頭哥迪奧拿（Pep Guardiola）即將離開曼城。據英國各大傳媒報道，執教曼城10年的哥迪奧拿，已決定在今季完結後離隊，將由前車路士主帥、曾任哥帥副手的馬利斯卡（Enzo Maresca）於來季接掌「藍月亮」帥印。

過去1年，一直有傳哥迪奧拿將會離隊，隨住今季英超將煞科，哥帥已落實離開曼城。儘管哥帥的合約仍有1年，但Fabrizio Romano及David Ornstein都證實，哥迪奧拿已向曼城提出提前解約要求，而且由前車路士領隊馬利斯卡接任「藍月亮」主帥。

自2016年加盟曼城以來，哥迪奧拿已為曼城贏得6次英超冠軍、3次足總盃、5次聯賽盃，並在2022/23賽季奪得歐聯錦標，成為「三冠王」。

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據報哥迪奧拿已決定在今季完結後離隊。(資料圖片/路透社) 據報哥迪奧拿已決定在今季完結後離隊。(資料圖片/路透社) 哥迪奧拿為曼城在2022/23賽季奪得歐聯錦標，成為「三冠王」。(資料圖片/路透社)

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