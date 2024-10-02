熱門搜尋:
體育
2024-10-02 11:55:22

NBA｜David Muoka簽約拓荒者　成為首位簽約香港球員

David Muoka獲得NBA的波特蘭拓荒者開出合約。(NBA官網)

早前參與NBA選秀未能獲得選中，在香港出生的籃球員David Muoka，在經過夏季訓練營等的努力後，其經理人公司在周一（1日）宣布，他與NBA球隊的波特蘭拓荒者簽約，成為首位獲得NBA球隊合約的香港球手。

根據David Muoka的經理人公司公布，這位香港土生土長的籃球手，獲得拓荒者開出合約。23歲的David Muoka之前在NBA的發展聯盟效力長島籃網，並在今年參與NBA的選秀。雖然在選秀兩輪都沒有獲得合約，但他之後繼續參與NBA球隊的夏季訓練。而根據拓荒者的記者指出，David Muoka與拓荒者簽下的是「Exhibit 10」的合約，而拓荒者預計不會留用David Muoka，並會安排他回到發展聯盟，為撕裂之城混音效力。

另外，早前亦有傳David Muoka已在申請特區護照，意味他會有機會在明年初代表香港出戰亞洲盃外圍賽。