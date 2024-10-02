NBA｜David Muoka簽約拓荒者　成為首位簽約香港球員

早前參與NBA選秀未能獲得選中，在香港出生的籃球員David Muoka，在經過夏季訓練營等的努力後，其經理人公司在周一（1日）宣布，他與NBA球隊的波特蘭拓荒者簽約，成為首位獲得NBA球隊合約的香港球手。
根據David Muoka的經理人公司公布，這位香港土生土長的籃球手，獲得拓荒者開出合約。23歲的David Muoka之前在NBA的發展聯盟效力長島籃網，並在今年參與NBA的選秀。雖然在選秀兩輪都沒有獲得合約，但他之後繼續參與NBA球隊的夏季訓練。而根據拓荒者的記者指出，David Muoka與拓荒者簽下的是「Exhibit 10」的合約，而拓荒者預計不會留用David Muoka，並會安排他回到發展聯盟，為撕裂之城混音效力。
另外，早前亦有傳David Muoka已在申請特區護照，意味他會有機會在明年初代表香港出戰亞洲盃外圍賽。
The Blazers are signing David Muoka to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to league sources. Muoka will then be immediately waived and will not participate in training camp. Blazers will get his G League rights and he will likely be with the Rip City Remix this upcoming season.— Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 1, 2024