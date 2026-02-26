飲食指南沒有告訴你的超加工食品真相

研究超加工食品的權威Kevin Hall，近月發表了一篇名為《Tradeoffs Between Convenience, Cost, and Healthy Eating Index for Diets Aligned to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans but Varying in Ultra-Processed Foods》的文章，結論如下：

Our findings demonstrate that a previously examined theoretical menu created with high amounts of UPFs provides cost benefits but no convenience or shelf-life advantages over a minimally through moderate processed alternative. However, when optimized for convenience, a UPF menu provides significant benefits for cost, convenience, and shelf life, albeit at the cost of nutritional quality.

是的，便利性、成本、保存期，都是飲食質素之外消費者選擇飲食時的重要考慮。另一方面，今天對營養學有點認識的人都知道，低脂飲食以至低碳飲食往往是「稻草人」(straw man)，皆因健康的脂肪和健康的碳水化合物同時存在。超加工食品中常見的添加糖與精緻澱粉，在以往飲食指南裏早已建議少吃為妙。今天反超加工食品，既是新瓶舊酒，亦未解釋超加工食品的害處何在。要知道，不是所有超加工食品對身體都有一樣的害處。當超加工食品能夠提供便利性、低成本及長保存期等好處，只一味強調吃真食物是有點不切實際的。