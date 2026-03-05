星展銀行（香港）有限公司與 Know Your Customer Limited 合作 進一步優化中小企數碼開戶流程

香港 - 2026 年 3 月 5 日 - Know Your Customer Limited（「Know Your Customer」）作為自動化企業核證解決方案的公認專家，今日宣佈與星展銀行（香港）有限公司（「星展香港」）展開合作，支持其領先的數碼銀行轉型，應對中小企自動化、高效開戶需求，以及傳統手動繁瑣流程的挑戰。是次合作標誌中小企開戶自動化的一大躍進，透過簡化及自動化關鍵商業 「了解你的客戶」（KYC） 程序，革新星展香港的數碼開戶體驗。
透過 Know Your Customer 的先進數碼合規平台，星展香港可即時存取覆蓋逾 140 個司法管轄區的企業核證數據，包括快速獲取公司註冊文件，以及自動識別及拆解複雜的最終實益擁有人（UBO）網絡。是次方案以人工智能技術為核心，將傳統高度依賴人工的商業 KYC 流程數碼化及自動化，有效協助銀行更高效地核實企業結構及股權持有情況，減少手動處理時間，加快審批進度，從而顯著提升營運效率，並為中小企客戶帶來更快捷、順暢的開戶及服務體驗。
星展香港中小企銀行主管 Lareina Wang 王玥表示：
「星展香港一直致力透過持續創新重新定義客戶體驗，是次與 Know Your Customer 的合作正好體現我們在數碼轉型方面的前瞻部署。憑藉其自動化商業核證能力，我們可進一步簡化客戶盡職審查（CDD）流程，為中小企客戶提供更快速、更可靠的服務。同時，是次合作亦大幅優化過往較為繁複及耗時的中小企開戶流程，鞏固星展香港在本地中小企銀行服務市場的領先地位。」
Know Your Customer 行政總裁兼聯合創辦人 Claus Christensen 表示：
「是次與星展香港的合作，充分展示金融科技如何有效簡化繁複的企業客戶開戶及合規流程。憑藉我們廣泛的全球數據覆蓋及人工智能驅動的智能自動化方案，我們協助星展香港大幅加快 KYC 審查速度，並為其商業客戶提供更流暢、具前瞻性的數碼開戶體驗。我們期待繼續與星展香港攜手，推動香港及區內數碼銀行服務的發展。」
星展香港憑藉其具前瞻性的數碼策略，於 2025 年獲《Euromoney》評為「亞洲最佳數碼銀行」。根據星展早前針對本地中小企所作的調查，超過七成受訪企業已在營運中應用或計劃採用人工智能及數碼技術，反映市場對數碼化及智能方案的需求殷切。
是次轉型合作進一步印證星展香港在亞洲快速變化的金融環境中，堅守創新及提供安全、可信數碼開戶解決方案的承諾。
About DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.
Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025. In 2026, DBS won the "Triple A award - Best Digital Customer Onboarding Experience – Hong Kong"
DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.
DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.
With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.
Know Your Customer Limited
Know Your Customer Limited 致力為企業打造新一代數碼合規工作平台，結合覆蓋全球逾140個國家的即時登記數據、無縫整合體驗，以及人工智能驅動的智能自動化技術。此創新方案全面優化合規流程，讓企業可靈活自訂合適功能，高效應對合規挑戰，並透過穩健的 REST API 介面輕鬆接入，實現數碼化合規轉型。
Know Your Customer 於2015年在香港成立，並在新加坡、都柏林、倫敦和上海設有本地辦事處，已在11個行業和18個司法管轄區建立了全球客戶基礎。
欲了解更多信息，請訪問https://knowyourcustomer.com或在 LinkedIn 或 X 上關注我們。