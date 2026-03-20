ADI啟用泰國新工廠強化全球製造韌性

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; expected market and technology trends; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law;. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.