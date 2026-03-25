科德施基因與C2N Diagnostics合作在香港引入PrecivityAD2™血液檢測 助力阿茲海默症創新診斷

香港2026年3月25日 /美通社/ -- 總部位於香港的領先精准診斷公司科德施基因(Codex Genetics) 今日宣布與全球先進腦部診斷領域領導者C2N Diagnostics（簡稱「C2N」）建立戰略伙伴關係。
此次合作將向香港的醫護人員引入PrecivityAD2™血液檢測，使他們能夠使用C2N的創新技術，輔助診斷阿茲海默症。
PrecivityAD2™檢測適用於50歲及以上、出現認知障礙病徵或症狀，並正在接受阿茲海默症或其他認知能力下降臨床評估的人士。該檢測可探測大腦中是否存在澱粉樣蛋白病理特特徵（阿茲海默症的關鍵生物標記），為臨床醫生的診斷提供支持。
PrecivityAD2™檢測采用高分辨率的質譜分析，測量血漿中β-澱粉樣蛋白比值(Aβ42/40)以及蘇氨酸-217位點磷酸化濤(tau)蛋白的百分比(%p-tau217)，並將這些數據透過專利算法，得出明確的陽性或陰性結果，指示澱粉樣蛋白斑塊在大腦存在可能性的高低。[1]
臨床驗證已證明PrecivityAD2™檢測的強大性能，與澱粉樣蛋白正電子(PET) 掃描相比，採用CLIA認證的臨界值時，其准確率達91%，靈敏度達90%，特異度達92% [2]。這些結果與當前專家建議一致，包括符合2025年阿茲海默症協會臨床實踐指南(Alzheimer's Association Clinical Practice Guidelines)中對阿茲海默症診斷的血液生物標記檢測的要求（准確率/靈敏度/特異度≥90%）。[3]
2024年，《美國醫學會雜誌》(Journal of the American Medical Association)發表了一項大型臨床研究，檢驗了PrecivityAD2™檢測在初級醫療環境中提高醫生診斷阿茲海默症准確性的能力。初級醫療環境是大多數有認知問題的患者尋求有關記憶力減退初步答案的地方。與腦脊液(CSF)分析或澱粉樣蛋白PET分析相比，PrecivityAD2檢測結果在預設的陰性/陽性判斷值下，具有高度統計學意義的准確性，超過90%。[4]
隨著人口老齡化，阿茲海默症已成為香港乃至整個亞洲日益嚴峻的公共衛生問題。在香港社區居住的老年人中，約20%患有輕度認知障礙，7.4%患有嚴重認知障礙症，且患病率隨年齡增長急劇上升。[5]
科德施基因聯合創辦人余志承(Allen Yu)博士表示：「我們與C2N的合作，彰顯了科德施基因致力於推動精准醫學發展，以及提升香港及本地區獲取尖端診斷技術的可及性。阿茲海默症給患者、護理人員和醫療系統帶來了沉重負擔。PrecivityAD2™檢測與PET掃描或腰椎穿刺相提之下，PrecivityAD2™檢測可為患者提供另一種實用、可靠且侵入性更小的檢測方法，使臨床醫生無論是在公立還是私立醫療機構，都能更早地做出更明智的決策。」
C2N行政總裁Joel Braunstein博士表示：「我們很高興能與科德施基因合作，在香港擴大PrecivityAD2™檢測的可及性。科德施基因在精准診斷方面具備認可的實力，是支持臨床醫生和患者尋求便捷、高質量阿茲海默症評估血液檢測的理想合作夥伴。」PrecivityAD2™血液檢測提供了一種便捷且高度准確的檢測選擇，尤其適用於正電子(PET)掃描或腦脊液檢測因可用性或患者適應性受限的情況。
如需了解在香港訂購PrecivityAD2™檢測的更多信息，請透過以下方式聯系：WhatsApp：（+852）9837 1345，電話：（+852）3008 2560，郵箱：[email protected]。更多信息請瀏覽www.precivityad.com / www.codexgenetics.com。
參考文獻
[1] Meyer et al. Clinical validation of the PrecivityAD2 blood test: A mass spectrometry-based test with algorithm combining %p-tau217 and Aβ42/40 ratio to identify presence of brain amyloid. Alz & Dementia, 2024. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.13764
[2] Coppinger, J., et al. Independent validation of the PrecivityAD2TM blood test to identify presence or absence of brain amyloid pathology in individuals with cognitive impairment. Npj Dementia, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1038/s44400-025-00026-y
[3] Palmqvist et al., Alzheimer's Association Clinical Practice Guideline on the use of blood-based biomarkers in the diagnostic workup of suspected Alzheimer's disease within specialized care settings. Alz & Dementia, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.70535
[4] Palmqvist et al., Blood Biomarkers to Detect Alzheimer Disease in Primary Care and Secondary Care. JAMA, 2024. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.13855
[5] Survey on prevalence of mild neurocognitive impairment and dementia among older adults in Hong Kong. Cited in: HKSAR Department of Health, Elderly Health Service (Dementia resources). Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) epidemiological data. Approximately 20% mild neurocognitive impairment; 7.4% dementia in community-dwelling elderly.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/zh/news-releases/c2n-diagnosticsprecivityad2--302724197.html
SOURCE Codex Genetics