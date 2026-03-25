科德施基因與C2N Diagnostics合作在香港引入PrecivityAD2™血液檢測 助力阿茲海默症創新診斷

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參考文獻

[1] Meyer et al. Clinical validation of the PrecivityAD2 blood test: A mass spectrometry-based test with algorithm combining %p-tau217 and Aβ42/40 ratio to identify presence of brain amyloid. Alz & Dementia, 2024. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.13764

[2] Coppinger, J., et al. Independent validation of the PrecivityAD2TM blood test to identify presence or absence of brain amyloid pathology in individuals with cognitive impairment. Npj Dementia, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1038/s44400-025-00026-y

[3] Palmqvist et al., Alzheimer's Association Clinical Practice Guideline on the use of blood-based biomarkers in the diagnostic workup of suspected Alzheimer's disease within specialized care settings. Alz & Dementia, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.70535

[4] Palmqvist et al., Blood Biomarkers to Detect Alzheimer Disease in Primary Care and Secondary Care. JAMA, 2024. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.13855

[5] Survey on prevalence of mild neurocognitive impairment and dementia among older adults in Hong Kong. Cited in: HKSAR Department of Health, Elderly Health Service (Dementia resources). Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) epidemiological data. Approximately 20% mild neurocognitive impairment; 7.4% dementia in community-dwelling elderly.