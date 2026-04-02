一文睇清Now TV 2026年4月精彩電影

香港2026年4月2日 /美通社/ -- Now TV電影至強，匯聚逾2800套中西日韓電影。4月的焦點推介包括《與綾瀨遙環遊世界》、《哪吒之魔童鬧海》（粵語配音版）、《毒癮女孩》第3季 、《像我這樣的愛情》及《哈姆尼特》。訂戶可透過Now TV機頂盒或應用程式、Viu、HBO Max及Netflix等串流平台收看。
當中《像我這樣的愛情》（Someone Like Me）由關錦鵬及管東銚監製，譚惠貞編劇並執導，廖子妤和陳家樂領銜主演，是一部關注少數群體、融合社會議題與獨特愛情故事的電影。廖子妤較早前憑電影贏得「第32屆香港電影評論學會大獎」及「2025年度香港電影導演會年度大獎」最佳女主角，自然成為「第44屆香港電影金像獎」最佳女主角大熱之一。陳家樂亦憑電影首度入圍「第44屆香港電影金像獎」最佳男主角，演技實力不容忽視。
《像我這樣的愛情》（Someone Like Me）劇情大綱
阿妹（廖子妤 飾演）天生患有腦性麻痺，性格卻異常跳脫樂觀，閒時會約朋友踩板吹水，畫畫作樂，二十多年來一直努力不被身體缺憾耽誤。可是過度保護的母親堅決安排她進行子宮切除手術，阿妹努力建立的生活再次失去平衡，她的身體永遠是不由自主。在朋友推薦下，她找到了一個專為殘疾人士提供性服務的自發組織，並認識了義工Ken（陳家樂 飾演）。這無私的相遇彷彿撫慰了兩個受傷的靈魂，那日漸累積的情愫沖淡了道德與身體的羈絆，這樣的關係，是愛嗎？
4月焦點推介（按首播日期排列）
- 4月2日 | 《與綾瀨遙環遊世界》| Haruka's World Travels | Now True
- 4月12日｜《哪吒之魔童鬧海》（粵語配音版）｜Ne Zha 2 (Cantonese Dubbed)｜Now爆谷台自選服務
- 4月13日 | 《毒癮女孩》第3季 | Euphoria S3 | HBO Max
- 4月17日 | 《像我這樣的愛情》 | Someone Like Me | Now Cinema
- 4月28日 | 《哈姆尼特》 | Hamnet | Now影視點播站
Now TV｜首播電影（按上架時間排列）
- 4月1日 | 《錄陰帶》 | SANA | Now影視點播站
- 4月2日 | 《一路向西》 | Due West: Our Sex Journey | Now Cinema
- 4月2日 | 《來春之約》 | Hurry go round | Now True
- 4月2日 | 《無視險峰大步走》 | Life is Climbing | Now影視點播站
- 4月2日 | 《調教你女友》 | Naughty Girl | Now Cinema
- 4月2日 | 《空心人》 | Reborn | Now影視點播站
- 4月2日 | 《淺淺歲月》 | True Love, for Once in My Life | Now Cinema
- 4月5日 | 《潛眠叛變》 | Hypnotic | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月9日 | 《女孩》 | Girl | Now Cinema
- 4月9日 | 《狙擊手：無國之戰》 | Sniper: No Nation | Now影視點播站
- 4月10日 | 《ONE IN A MILL10N +》 | ONE IN A MILL10N + | Now True
- 4月12日 | 《猴》 | The Monkey | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月16日 | 《夜間巡邏》 | Night Patrol | Now影視點播站
- 4月17日 | 《熟女誘罪》（雙語版） | Babygirl (Bilingual) | Now True
- 4月17日 | 《Gucci: 醜聞帝國》（雙語版） | Gucci: The Empire Of Scandal (Bilingual) | Now True
- 4月17日 | 《戰火下的希望》（雙語版） | Khartoum (Bilingual) | Now True
- 4月17日 | 《奪命狂呼 7》 | Scream 7 | Now影視點播站
- 4月17日 | 《像我這樣的愛情》 | Someone like me | Now Cinema
- 4月19日 | 《原始巨星》 | Better Man | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月17日 | 《闇黑新娘》 | The Bride! (2026) | Now影視點播站
- 4月22日 | 《DDDD惡魔的破壞（前章）》 | Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction (Part 1) | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月23日 | 《東極島》 | Dongji Rescue | Now影視點播站
- 4月23日 | 《冷光之中》 | In Cold Light | Now影視點播站
- 4月24日 | 《BJÖRK: CORNUCOPIA巡迴演唱會》 | Björk: Cornucopia | Now True
- 4月26日 | 《新．超人》 | Shin Ultraman | Now爆谷台自選服務
- 4月26日 | 《情感的價值》 | Sentimental Value | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月27日 | 《恐怖在線》 | Twilight Online | Now爆谷台自選服務
- 4月28日 | 《哈姆尼特》 | Hamnet | Now影視點播站
- 4月28日 | | Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience | Now影視點播站
- 4月29日 | 《DDDD惡魔的破壞（後章）》 | Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction (Part 2) | MOViE MOViE自選服務
- 4月30日 | 《獵狐行動》 | Fox Hunt | Now影視點播站
- 4月30日 | 《莉沙明里妮》 | Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story | Now True
Now TV｜首播劇集（按上架時間排列）
- 4月2日 | 《天堂島疑雲》第15季 | Death in Paradise S15 | BBC First
- 4月2日 | 《與綾瀨遙環遊世界》 | Haruka's World Travels | Now True
- 4月3日 | 《聖殿：女巫傳說》第2季 | Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale S2 | Now Studio
- 4月4日 | 《眼鏡蛇道館》第5季 | Cobra Kai S5 | ROCK Entertainment自選服務
- 4月9日 | 《我，兼職女王》 | Money Honey Brainy | Now Jelli紫金國際台自選服務
- 4月10日 | 《豆釘小嬌妻》第1季 | Miniature Wife S1 | Now Studio
- 4月10日 | 《剝繭》 | The Truth Within | Now華劇台自選服務
- 4月10日 | 《與鯨同行》 | Whale with Steve Backshall | Now True
- 4月16日 | 《布朗神父探案》第13季 | Father Brown S13 | BBC First
- 4月17日 | 《緋紅偵探破奇案》第6季 | Miss Scarlet S6 | Now Studio
- 4月17日 | 《Jimmy Fallon 品牌試煉場》 第1季 | On Brand with Jimmy Fallon S1 | Now Studio
- 4月23日 | 《海狼特警：悉尼篇》 第3季 | NCIS: SYDNEY S3 | AXN自選服務
- 4月24日 | 《火藥陰謀》（雙語版） | Gunpowder Siege (Bilingual) | Now True
- 4月24日 | 《年少有為》 | No Pain No Gain | Now華劇台自選服務
- 4月24日 | 《猛鬼高校》第3季 | School Spirits S3 | Now Studio
- 4月30日 | 《伊娃朗歌莉亞: 尋味法國》（雙語版） | Eva Longoria: Searching for France (Bilingual) | Now True
- 4月30日 | 《佩西絲推理事件簿》第2季 | Patience S2 | Now Studio
HBO Max 焦點推介
HBO Max｜電影（按上架時間排列）
- 4月2日 | Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- 4月3日 | Red Sonja
- 4月10日 | 《一線希望》 | Not Without Hope
- 4月17日 | Regretting You
- 4月18日 | Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
- 4月24日 | 《接駁靈聲 2》 | Black Phone 2
HBO Max｜劇集（按上架時間排列）
- 4月3日 | Dream Stage S1
- 4月10日 | 《職業槍手》第5季 | Hacks S5
- 4月13日 | 《毒癮女孩》第3季 | Euphoria S3
- 4月13日 | 《柔美的細胞小將》第3季 | Yumi's Cells S3
- 4月23日 | Eyes On The Prize III: We Who Believe In Freedom Cannot Rest S1
- 4月25日 | Filing for Love S1
Netflix 焦點推介
Netflix｜電影（按上架時間排列）
- 4 月 1 日｜《汪星人訓練營》｜Eat Pray Bark
- 4 月 1 日｜《村民總動員》｜It Takes A Village
- 4 月 1 日｜《巨人的告別》｜The Giant Falls
- 4 月 2 日｜《罪魁禍首》｜Suspect Zero
- 4 月 3 日｜《悲劇真相：美國單車手命案》｜The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
- 4 月 3 日｜《獄戰》｜Extraction
- 4 月 7 日｜《觸得到的歌聲》｜Feel My Voice
- 4 月 7 日｜《體壇秘史：棋逢敵手》｜Untold: The Match Machine
- 4 月 9 日｜《第18朵玫瑰》｜18th Rose
- 4 月 10 日｜《狂鯊風暴》｜Thrash
- 4 月 14 日｜《體壇秘史：監獄拓荒者》｜Untold: Jail Blazers
- 4 月 15 日｜《多事多士爐》｜Toaster
- 4 月 17 日｜《180度》｜180
- 4 月 17 日｜《大衛•艾登堡：大猩猩的故事》｜A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
- 4 月 17 日｜《我的麻煩室友》｜Roommates
- 4 月 21 日｜《體壇秘史：馬術名將槍擊案》｜Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
- 4 月 24 日｜《巔峰獵殺》｜Apex
- 4 月 29 日｜《我叫艾妮塔》｜Je m'appelle Agneta
Netflix｜劇集（按上架時間排列）
- 4 月 1 日｜《光譜上發現愛》第4季｜Love on the Spectrum S4
- 4 月 2 日｜《乩身》｜Agent from Above
- 4 月 2 日｜《混帳人間：影集版》｜Alkhallat+: The Series
- 4 月 2 日｜《旋風忍者：龍之崛起》第4季｜Ninjago: Dragons Rising S4
- 4 月 2 日｜《九條的大罪》｜Sins of Kujo
- 4 月 2 日｜《壞蛋聯盟：劇集版》｜The Bad Guys: The Series
- 4 月 2 日｜《冰之城牆》｜The Ramparts of Ice
- 4 月 2 日｜《愛你的凱蒂》第3季｜XO, Kitty S3
- 4 月 3 日｜《獵犬》第2季｜Bloodhounds S2
- 4 月 3 日｜《毒幫家族》第2季｜Gangs of Galicia S2
- 4 月 3 日｜《鍍金盛夏》第3季｜High Tides
- 4 月 3 日｜《踩界法庭》第2季｜Maamla Legal Hai S2
- 4 月 5 日｜《黃泉使者》｜Yomi No Tsugai
- 4 月 8 日｜《老闆我可以追你嗎》｜Dating Game
- 4 月 8 日｜《黑幫清潔婦》｜The Cleaning Lady
- 4 月 8 日｜《相信我：假如先知真面目》｜Trust Me: The False Prophet
- 4 月 9 日｜《聰明少年》｜Bandi
- 4 月 9 日｜《失策兄妹幫》｜Big Mistakes
- 4 月 10 日｜《毒海狂濤》第3季｜Turn of the Tide S3
- 4 月 14 日｜《同盜中人》第2季｜Crooks S2
- 4 月 15 日｜《人設騙局》第3季｜Fake Profile S3
- 4 月 15 日｜《真愛廚房》｜Made With Love
- 4 月 15 日｜《律政伊人》第3季｜The Law According to Lidia Poët S3
- 4 月 16 日｜《齮齕人生》第2季｜BEEF S2
- 4 月 16 日｜《蒲公英》｜Dandelion
- 4 月 16 日｜《朗拿甸奴：獨步球壇》｜Ronaldinho: The One and Only
- 4 月 17 日｜《中佬慌失失》第5季｜Alpha Males S5
- 4 月 20 日｜《可可瓜唱兒歌：大街小巷》第7季｜CoComelon Lane S7
- 4 月 21 日｜《非選之人》｜Unchosen
- 4 月 22 日｜《聖女也瘋狂》｜Santita
- 4 月 22 日｜《真心園藝騷》｜This Is A Gardening Show
- 4 月 23 日｜《逆轉狂籃》第2季｜Running Point S2
- 4 月 23 日｜《落榜阿SIR有任務》｜Flunked
- 4 月 23 日｜《怪奇物語：1985故事集》｜Stranger Things: Tales from '85
- 4 月 24 日｜《Girigo：奪命許願》｜If Wishes Could Kill
- 4 月 27 日｜《地獄占星師》｜Straight To Hell
- 4 月 29 日｜《兇手嫁不嫁：未婚妻搜證實錄》｜Should I Marry A Murderer?
- 4 月 30 日｜《逆火追擊》｜Man on Fire
*所有節目內容有可能被主辦單位或權利擁有人隨時更改及/或取消。
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