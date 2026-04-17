Artmarket.com 新聞：Artprice 證實 Artprice News 成果輝煌，這間全球首個專注於藝術及其市場的新聞通訊社，現已覆蓋 122 個國家及 11 種語言，合作夥伴包括 Cision PR Newswire 和 X

Artprice 創辦人兼 Artmarket.com 行政總裁 Thierry Ehrmann 表示：「 Artprice News® 的推出，象徵我們正踏出充滿歷史意義的一步。 Artprice by Artmarket 在 藝術市場數據庫 方面已保持全球領導地位近 30 年，如今更成為 每日提供藝術新聞及藝術市場資訊的頂尖全球新聞通訊社 。 這種結合權威數據與持續資訊的雙軌方針，讓我們佔據獨一無二的席位，協助藝術市場於人工智能時代實現轉型。 」

巴黎2026年4月17日 /美通社/ -- 28 年來一直引領全球藝術市場資訊的 Artprice by Artmarket，隨着 Artprice News® 的推出踏出了關鍵一步。這間全球首個專注於藝術及其市場的新聞通訊社，透過與 Cision PR Newswire、X 以及我們專利的人工智能 (AI) Intuitive ArtMarket®（用於 Google 新聞及頂尖的自動化新聞服務）進行深度營運整合，現已覆蓋 122 個國家及 11 種語言。 舉例說以下 20 篇 Artprice News 快訊，其在 https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news 上已累積 300 萬讀者。

Artprice by Artmarket 之所以能夠監測並記錄藝術市場上的所有環球新聞，有賴極其精密的技術基礎設施。透過整合歷史數據庫、連接全球 7,200 間合作拍賣行的內部網絡，並在現有專屬的人工智能 (AI) 服務之上，匯聚 Artprice Intuitive ArtMarket® 人工智能與 Blind Spot AI® 的實時搜尋功能，成就出強大的策略協作優勢。

憑著這種無與倫比的發佈能力，Artprice by Artmarket 能夠接觸到全球各地的藝術愛好者及專業人士，當中包括收藏家、藝廊、拍賣行、博物館、鑑定師、文化機構、保險公司、海關及稅務官員、法律顧問、金融機構及國際媒體，鞏固其作為全球頂尖藝術市場每日新聞通訊社的地位。

憑藉近 30 年的豐富經驗，Artprice by Artmarket 已穩居全球藝術市場資訊來源的領導地位。 優勢在於其獨一無二、無可比擬的根基：

10. 法國貝雲的博納博物館 (Bonnat-Helleu Museum) 重新開放：傑作薈萃、免費參觀及 2025 年節目 ，令讀者們鍾情於探索這間內藏有份量十足藝術瑰寶，但却鮮為人知的博物館！ https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/872/reopening-of-the-bonnat-helleu-museum-in-bayonne-france-masterpieces-on-display-free-admission-and-2025-program 11. Titian 的《不要觸摸我》(Noli me tangere)：描繪復活節早晨故事的鉅作 ，您是否與我們的讀者一樣，為這幅絢麗的 Titian 畫作而傾倒？ https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14153/titian-noli-me-tangere-the-masterpiece-that-tells-the-story-of-easter-morning

15. Andrea Mantegna：《哀悼基督的死亡》(The Lamentation over the Dead Christ) 為何震撼了文藝復興時期 ，讓您親身了解一下，為何這幅作品初次登場時會如此轟動！ https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13406/andrea-mantegna-why-the-lamentation-over-the-dead-christ-shocked-the-renaissance

18. Joan Semmel：於紐約猶太博物館的「赤裸呈現」(In the Flesh) ——裸體、慾望與無懼年華老去 ，請與我們的讀者一起，發掘 Joan Semmel 那極度感性迷人的作品！ https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13142/joan-semmel-in-the-flesh-at-new-york-s-jewish-museum-nudes-desire-and-unapologetic-ageing

17. 倫敦超現實主義中的戀物與情慾：Richard Saltoun 畫廊呈獻「超現實慾望的一個世紀」(A Century of Surrealist Desire) ，這個展覽別樹一幟，確實牢牢抓住我們讀者的好奇心！ https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/509/fetish-the-erotic-in-surrealism-in-london-a-century-of-surrealist-desire-at-richard-saltoun-gallery

20. Nan Goldin 於巴黎大皇宮：「結局不妙」(This Will Not End Well)，沉浸式重大作品回顧展 ，此展覽仍在巴黎上演，快來盡情探索關於一切奧妙。 https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13646/nan-goldin-at-the-grand-palais-in-paris-this-will-not-end-well-an-immersive-retrospective-of-her-major-works

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門是由公司行政總裁 Thierry Ehrmann 在 1997 年創辦。 兩者皆由 Groupe Serveur（於 1987 年創立）控制。 參閱 Who's Who In France© 的認證傳記： https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artprice by Artmarket 現已發佈《2025 年全球藝術市場年度報告》(2025 Global Art Market Annual Report)，此報告於 2026 年 3 月出版：

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Artprice by Artmarket 現已發佈《2025 年當代藝術市場報告》(2025 Contemporary Art Market Report)，網址為：https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的新聞稿摘要：https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

關注 Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的 Facebook 及 Twitter 帳戶，即時獲取所有藝術市場新聞：

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/（超過 640 萬訂閱者）

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

探索 Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的奧秘與世界：https://www.artprice.com/video，其總部就是《紐約時報》所稱的著名當代藝術博物館「混亂之居」/ La Demeure of Chaos：https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

法國文化部長 Rachida Dati 女士已正式授予 Thierry Ehrmann 的「混亂之居」(Abode of Chaos)「整體藝術作品」(total work of art) 的官方認可，而這裡亦是 Artprice by Artmarket 的全球總部。

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html