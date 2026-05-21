Analog Devices擬收購Empower Semiconductor，拓展因應AI時代的新一代高密度電源產品組合

顧問

PJT Partners擔任ADI的財務顧問，Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz擔任其法律顧問；巴克萊銀行(Barclays)擔任Empower的財務顧問，Goodwin Procter擔任其法律顧問。

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected timetable for closing of the transaction between Analog Devices, Inc. and Empower Semiconductor; the expected benefits of the transaction; ADI's expected product offerings, product development, and technical advances resulting from the transaction; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or other closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that the transaction will not close or that closing may be delayed; unforeseen or unknown liabilities; costs or expenses related to the transaction; the inability to retain key personnel; difficulties in integrating the acquired business; the risk that expected benefits of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.